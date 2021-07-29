checkAd

STL delivers Cloud-Native OSS/BSS Solution Powered by Microsoft Azure

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
29.07.2021, 13:53  |  24   |   |   

JOHANNESBURG, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

STL (NSE: STLTECH), an industry leading integrator of  digital  networks, will provide cloud-native OSS/BSS solutions for telecom service providers, leveraging Microsoft Azure. This solution will give telcos the agility they need for building future-ready applications through its Digital BSS Platform.

OSS/BSS Solution

The future-ready applications are highly scalable, agile and built on four technology confluences - convergence (of wired and wireless), combination (of connectivity, compute and storage), disaggregation (of standard hardware and open source software), and edge compute (bringing all capabilities to the network's edge). Given this, telcos are increasingly embracing cloud-native solutions. By partnering with Microsoft, STL expects to provide them access to a cloud-native and comprehensive app development ecosystem, flexible modular microservices and a hybrid cloud management system. STL is now an independent software vendor (ISV) partner of Microsoft.

Venkat Krishnan, Executive Director, Global Partner Solutions, Microsoft India, said, "Bringing the power of the Intelligent Cloud and the Intelligent Edge closer to the rapidly evolving needs of the telecommunications industry is helping future-proof organisations streamline their operations and create new business or service models. Powered by Microsoft Azure, STL's platform gives telcos the agility they need to build next-gen applications. STL's digital BSS portfolio is engineered for innovation at scale and speed. We are confident that STL will help customers build secure, scalable, and reliable cloud solutions and create intelligent applications."

Commenting on the collaboration, Saikat Mitra, Chief Operating Officer, STL Network Software, said, "STL believes in accelerated creation and monetisation of smart and secure cloud-native innovations. In our endeavor to provide customers with the right cloud leverage, we have been taking Cloud-Native and Edge use cases to the industry relentlessly. By partnering with Microsoft, we will add Microsoft Azure's capabilities to our portfolio in order to actualize our customers' vision."

About STL:

STL is an industry-leading integrator of digital networks that helps telcos, cloud companies, citizen networks and large enterprises deliver enhanced experiences to their customers. STL provides end-to-end, 5G-ready solutions ranging from wired to wireless, design to deployment and connectivity to compute. Our core capabilities lie in Optical Interconnect, Virtualised Access Solutions, Network Software and System Integration. Read more, Contact us.

stl.tech |Twitter | LinkedIn |YouTube

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1584294/OSS_solution.jpg  
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/876464/Sterlite_Technologies_STL_New_Logo.jpg

 

The new brand identity of Sterlite Technologies Ltd (STL) (PRNewsfoto/Sterlite Technologies Ltd. (STL))




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

STL delivers Cloud-Native OSS/BSS Solution Powered by Microsoft Azure JOHANNESBURG, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - STL (NSE: STLTECH), an industry leading integrator of  digital  networks, will provide cloud-native OSS/BSS solutions for telecom service providers, leveraging Microsoft Azure. This solution …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FountainCap extends flagship China strategy to Europe with UCITS launch
Are Textbooks Holding Back Cures for Cancer?
Reynolds U.K.'s POWER DMS Awarded Silver-Level Integration Status from DAF Trucks N.V.
KBC Releases New Version of Process Simulation Technology to Support Green Energy
Automotive Lighting Manufacturers Capitalizing on Advanced Front Headlights Sales, Overall Demand to Surpass US$ 34.7 Bn in 2021: FMI
Qualcomm Earnings Release Available on Company's Investor Relations Website
Kasisto Announces Series C Funding to Fuel Rapid Growth, Powering the Financial Services Industry ...
OKEx lists Axie Infinity's AXS
Johnson Matthey acquires assets to accelerate green hydrogen scale-up
St Kitts and Nevis Ranks as Strongest Passport Amongst Caribbean Countries That Offer Citizenship ...
Titel
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
New Study Reveals That High Quality Healthy Plant-Based Diets Cut COVID-19 Risk
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Former Israel Antitrust Commissioner to Israel's Competition Authority that approved controversial merger of Unilever and Ben & Jerry's in Israel says: "Unilever Global's Ben and Jerry's announcement to end sales is illegal."
Could A Helium Shortage Derail The Tech Boom
Matterport Marks its Public Debut by Digitizing the Nasdaq MarketSite
Seadrill Limited (SDRL) - Agreement with Stakeholders to raise $350 million and reduce liabilities ...
Lumen expands its fibre network in Europe
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...