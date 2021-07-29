Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation Declares Quarterly Common Stock Dividend and Preferred Stock Dividend

RICHMOND, Va., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (the “Company”) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share of common stock, which is the same as the prior quarter and a 3 cent or 12% increase from the common stock dividend paid in the third quarter of 2020. Based on the Company’s common stock closing price of $35.77 on July 28, 2021, the dividend yield is approximately 3.1%. The common stock dividend is payable on August 27, 2021 to common shareholders of record as of August 13, 2021.



The Board also declared a quarterly dividend on the outstanding shares of the Company’s 6.875% Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A (the “Series A preferred stock”). The Series A preferred stock is represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/400th ownership interest in a share of Series A preferred stock. The dividend of $171.88 per share (equivalent to $0.43 per outstanding depositary share) is payable on September 1, 2021 to holders of record as of August 17, 2021.