Vine Energy Inc. Schedules Second-Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date
Vine Energy Inc. (the “Company”) announced today that it expects to release second-quarter 2021 financial and operating results on Monday, August 16, 2021, before commencement of trading.
The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results the same day at 9 a.m. Central Time (10 a.m. Eastern Time). The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company’s website following the call.
How to Listen
Webcast: listen-only participants are encouraged to access the call via the live audio webcast, which is accessible from the Investor Relations page of the company’s website located at https://www.vineenergy.com/investors.
Telephonic: securities analysts can access an open phone line by dialing (844) 912-3900 using conference ID 1935439. International participants can dial (236) 714-3354.
About Vine Energy Inc.
Vine Energy Inc., based in Plano, Texas, is an energy company focused on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “VEI”.
