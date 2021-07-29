Vine Energy Inc. Schedules Second-Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results the same day at 9 a.m. Central Time (10 a.m. Eastern Time). The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company’s website following the call.

Vine Energy Inc. (the “Company”) announced today that it expects to release second-quarter 2021 financial and operating results on Monday, August 16, 2021, before commencement of trading.

How to Listen

Webcast: listen-only participants are encouraged to access the call via the live audio webcast, which is accessible from the Investor Relations page of the company’s website located at https://www.vineenergy.com/investors.

Telephonic: securities analysts can access an open phone line by dialing (844) 912-3900 using conference ID 1935439. International participants can dial (236) 714-3354.

About Vine Energy Inc.

Vine Energy Inc., based in Plano, Texas, is an energy company focused on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “VEI”.

