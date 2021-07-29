Baxter Announces Acquisition of PerClot Polysaccharide Hemostatic System to Expand Advanced Surgery Portfolio

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a leading global medical products company, announced its Baxter Healthcare Corporation subsidiary has completed the acquisition of certain assets related to PerClot Polysaccharide Hemostatic System from CryoLife, Inc (NYSE:CRY) for up to $60.8 million, including $25 million paid upfront. The remainder will be paid out upon achievement of certain select milestones. The transaction reinforces Baxter’s strategy of acquiring products and technologies that both complement and augment the company’s leading portfolio across the hospital, including in the operating room. PerClot has a global commercial presence with sales in more than 35 countries worldwide. It is not currently cleared for sale in the United States.

“The addition of PerClot further enhances our ability to optimize patient care by addressing a broad range of intraoperative bleeding with both active and passive hemostatic solutions, helping surgeons to use the right product for the right bleed,” said Wil Boren, president of Baxter’s Advanced Surgery business. “PerClot launches Baxter into the attractive hemostatic powder segment, while expanding our surgical offerings and complementing our recent acquisition of Seprafilm Adhesion Barrier.”