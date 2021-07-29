Avaya’s Hope Davó Honored as a 2021 CRN Rising Female Star for Shaping the Future of the IT Channel

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA), a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Hope Davó, Avaya National Partner Manager, to its 2021 list of Rising Female Stars. This list honors up-and-coming, talented women in the IT channel who’s contributions are shaping the future of the channel through their leadership, tireless dedication and innovative ideas.

Selected by the CRN editorial team, the 2nd annual Rising Female Stars list is made up of exceptional channel leadership candidates. Honorees are selected for their unique experience, expertise, impact on their partners and dedication to the IT channel. These women are playing key roles in helping their organizations maintain and grow their partner programs across a multitude of disciplines, including marketing, program management and partner engagement.

As an accomplished, high energy marketing and channel sales leader with over 15 years of proven success, Hope has been consistently recognized for exceeding goals with a customer-centric approach. She successfully delivers partner success through Avaya OneCloud experience platform solutions, driving Avaya’s Master Agent program with an ability to build meaningful and mutually beneficial relationships. She is an advocate for relentlessly pursuing new ways that Avaya and its extensive network of partners can better align to meet their customer needs.

“CRN’s 2021 Rising Female Stars list recognizes professionals displaying an unwavering commitment toward channel growth and excellence. These future leaders are driving tomorrow’s innovations for today’s organizations,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “On behalf of The Channel Company, we congratulate Hope Davó and all the honorees. What these women are accomplishing today will define the IT channel for many years to come.”

“It is a privilege to work alongside Hope and we congratulate her on this well-deserved recognition,” said Dennis Kozak, Senior Vice President of Global Channel Sales, Avaya. “She is dedicated to our partners and the success of their businesses and is known for leading by example and creating an inclusive, rewarding environment that encourages transparency and trust. Hope has become a very recognized face in the channel partner community because of her tireless efforts to connect people and technology to real business outcomes. She has been an incredible advocate for Avaya, and relentlessly pursues ways we can become better aligned with our partners.”