Consolidated Communications Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL) (the “Company” or “Consolidated”) reported results for the second quarter 2021.

“Our multi-year fiber expansion is well underway as demonstrated by our ability to upgrade 76,000 passings in the recent quarter, achieve broadband revenue growth of nearly 4% and add almost 7,000 fiber subscribers this year,” said Bob Udell, president and chief executive officer at Consolidated Communications. “Performance in the first half of the year highlights our team’s strong execution on our fiber-first strategy and progress on the Company’s transformation which will bring highly competitive, gigabit broadband services to over 70% of our footprint by 2025.”

Financial Results for the Second Quarter (compared to second quarter 2020)

Revenue totaled $320.4 million, compared to $325.2 million.

  • Consumer broadband revenue increased 3.7% or $2.4 million.
  • Commercial and Carrier data and transport revenue grew $1.2 million or 1.4%.
  • Voice services revenue declined $5.3 million or 5.9% across all customer channels.
  • Video services revenue declined $2.4 million, a result of the transition to streaming Over-The-Top services bundled with broadband services.

Operating expenses increased $10 million or 4.9% compared to a year ago. The primary drivers were marketing expenses of approximately $5 million related to the consumer fiber product, higher Universal Service Fees of $4 million and asset sale expenses of $4.2 million.

Income from operations totaled $30 million in the second quarter, a decrease of $9.8 million or 24.5%. The year-over-year change was primarily due to a revenue decline of $4.8 million and a $10 million increase in operating expenses offset by a $5 million decline in depreciation and amortization expense.

Net interest expense was $45.4 million, an increase of $14 million compared to a year ago as a result of the recapitalization of the balance sheet associated with the debt refinancing and the receipt of the $350 million Searchlight strategic investment in October 2020. Non-cash interest on the Searchlight note combined with the amortization of deferred financing costs and the discount totaled $10.9 million in second quarter. The remaining increase in interest expense is due to the higher mix of senior notes in the Company’s external debt as compared to 2020.

At June 30, 2021, the Company recognized a non-cash loss of $39.8 million related to a change in the fair value of the Searchlight contingent payment obligations.

Cash distributions from the Company’s wireless partnerships totaled $12.7 million, an increase of $3 million from a year ago.

Other income, net was $10.7 million compared to $9.9 million in the second quarter 2020. The change was primarily due to higher income from the Company’s minority interest in wireless partnerships, a decrease in non-operating pension/OPEB expense of $1.9 million offset by a $3.6 million loss on an asset sale in the second quarter 2021.

On a GAAP basis, net loss was $55.1 million, compared to net income of $13.9 million for the same period a year ago. GAAP net loss per share was ($0.71). Adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share excludes certain items as outlined in the table provided in this release. Adjusted diluted net income per share was $0.09, compared to $0.21 in the year ago quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was $126.7 million, a decrease of 4.8% from the second quarter 2020 primarily due to declines in voice and special access revenue combined with increased product marketing expense in upgraded fiber build areas. This was partially offset by a $3 million increase in wireless partnership distributions.

The total net debt leverage ratio was 3.54x with $289.3 million cash and cash equivalents at quarter end.

Capital expenditures totaled $119.2 million in the second quarter, compared to $53.8 million a year ago, primarily driven by the Company’s FttP expansion plan and investment in digital transformation technology.

On July 15, 2021, Consolidated received all required state Public Utility Commission regulatory approvals necessary for the conversion of the contingent payment right (the “CPR”) issued by the Company to an affiliate of Searchlight in connection with the previously announced investment by Searchlight in the Company (the “Investment”). By securing all required state PUC regulatory approvals, the CPR converted into an additional number of shares of the Company’s common stock, which together with the shares issued to Searchlight at the completion of the first stage of the Investment on Oct. 2, 2020, constitutes approximately 24.5% of the Company’s outstanding shares. The closing of the second stage of the Investment is conditioned on the receipt of approval of the Federal Communications Commission, which is expected later this year.

2021 Outlook

Consolidated Communications affirmed its previous outlook for 2021 which is outlined below.

  • Capital expenditures are expected to be in a range of $400 million to $420 million, reflecting a higher level of spending to support the fiber expansion plan.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in a range of $500 million to $510 million, reflecting the start and acceleration of the Company’s growth plan.
  • Cash interest expense is expected to be in a range of $130 million to $135 million.
  • Cash income taxes are expected to be in a range of $2 million to $4 million.

Conference Call

Consolidated’s second-quarter 2021 earnings conference call will be webcast live today at 10 a.m. ET. The webcast and materials will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.consolidated.com. The live conference call dial-in number for analysts and investors is 833-794-0898, conference ID 2549759. A phone replay of the conference call will be available through Aug. 5 by calling 800-585-8367, enter ID 2549759.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is dedicated to moving people, businesses and communities forward by delivering the latest reliable communications solutions. Consumers, businesses and wireless and wireline carriers depend on Consolidated for a wide range of high-speed internet, data, phone, security, cloud and wholesale carrier solutions. With a network spanning nearly 50,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated is a top 10 U.S. fiber provider, turning technology into solutions that are backed by exceptional customer support. Learn more at consolidated.com. Connect with us on social media.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release, as well as the conference call, includes disclosures regarding “EBITDA,” “adjusted EBITDA,” “total net debt to last 12 month adjusted EBITDA ratio” or “Net debt leverage ratio,” “free cash flow” and “adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share,” all of which are non-GAAP financial measures and described in this section as not being in compliance with Regulation S-X. Accordingly, they should not be construed as alternatives to net cash from operating or investing activities, cash and cash equivalents, cash flows from operations, net income or net income per share as defined by GAAP and are not, on their own, necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs as determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, not all companies use identical calculations, and the non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. A reconciliation of the differences between these non-GAAP financial measures and the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP is included in the tables that follow.

Adjusted EBITDA is comprised of EBITDA, adjusted for certain items as permitted or required by the lenders under our credit agreement in place at the end of each quarter in the periods presented. The tables that follow include an explanation of how adjusted EBITDA is calculated for each of the periods presented with the reconciliation to net income. EBITDA is defined as net earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization on a historical basis.

We present adjusted EBITDA for several reasons. Management believes adjusted EBITDA is useful as a means to evaluate our ability to fund our estimated uses of cash (including interest on our debt). In addition, we have presented adjusted EBITDA to investors in the past because it is frequently used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry, and management believes presenting it here provides a measure of consistency in our financial reporting. Adjusted EBITDA, referred to as Available Cash in our credit agreement, is also a component of the restrictive covenants and financial ratios contained in our credit agreement that requires us to maintain compliance with these covenants and limit certain activities, such as our ability to incur debt. The definitions in these covenants and ratios are based on adjusted EBITDA after giving effect to specified charges. In addition, adjusted EBITDA provides our board of directors with meaningful information, with other data, assumptions and considerations, to measure our ability to service and repay debt. We present the related “total net debt to last 12 month adjusted EBITDA ratio” or “Net debt leverage ratio” principally to put other non-GAAP measures in context and facilitate comparisons by investors, security analysts and others; this ratio differs in certain respects from the similar ratio used in our credit agreement. These measures differ in certain respects from the ratios used in our senior notes indenture.

These non-GAAP financial measures have certain shortcomings. In particular, adjusted EBITDA does not represent the residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures, since items such as debt repayment and interest payments are not deducted from such measure. Because adjusted EBITDA is a component of the ratio of total net debt to last twelve month adjusted EBITDA, these measures are also subject to the material limitations discussed above. In addition, the ratio of total net debt to last twelve month adjusted EBITDA is subject to the risk that we may not be able to use the cash on the balance sheet to reduce our debt on a dollar-for-dollar basis. Management believes this ratio is useful as a means to evaluate our ability to incur additional indebtedness in the future.

Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities adjusted for capital expenditures, cash dividends, and proceeds received from the sale of assets, refinancing and investment. Free cash flow is a measure of operating cash flows available for corporate purposes after providing sufficient fixed asset additions. The tables that follow include a calculation of free cash flow for each of the periods presented with a reconciliation to net cash provided by operating activities. Free cash flow provides useful information to investors in the evaluation of our operating performance and liquidity.

We present the non-GAAP measure “adjusted diluted net income (loss) per share” because our net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share are regularly affected by items that occur at irregular intervals or are non-cash items. We believe that disclosing these measures assists investors, securities analysts and other interested parties in evaluating both our company over time and the relative performance of the companies in our industry.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect, among other things, our current expectations, plans, strategies, and anticipated financial results. There are a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include a number of factors related to our business, including the uncertainties relating to the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the Company’s business, results of operations, cash flows, stock price and employees; the possibility that any of the anticipated benefits of the strategic investment from Searchlight or our refinancing of outstanding debt, including our senior secured credit facilities, will not be realized; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company or its directors; the ability to obtain regulatory approvals and meet other closing conditions to the investment on a timely basis or at all, including the risk that regulatory approvals required for the investment are not obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated or that could adversely affect the Company or the expected benefits of the investment; the anticipated use of proceeds of the strategic investment; economic and financial market conditions generally and economic conditions in our service areas; various risks to the price and volatility of our common stock; changes in the valuation of pension plan assets; the substantial amount of debt and our ability to repay or refinance it or incur additional debt in the future; our need for a significant amount of cash to service and repay the debt restrictions contained in our debt agreements that limit the discretion of management in operating the business; regulatory changes, including changes to subsidies, rapid development and introduction of new technologies and intense competition in the telecommunications industry; risks associated with our possible pursuit of acquisitions; system failures; cyber-attacks, information or security breaches or technology failure of ours or of a third party; losses of large customers or government contracts; risks associated with the rights-of-way for the network; disruptions in the relationship with third party vendors; losses of key management personnel and the inability to attract and retain highly qualified management and personnel in the future; changes in the extensive governmental legislation and regulations governing telecommunications providers and the provision of telecommunications services; new or changing tax laws or regulations; telecommunications carriers disputing and/or avoiding their obligations to pay network access charges for use of our network; high costs of regulatory compliance; the competitive impact of legislation and regulatory changes in the telecommunications industry; and liability and compliance costs regarding environmental regulations; and risks associated with discontinuing paying dividends on our common stock. A detailed discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our filings with the SEC, including our reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Many of these circumstances are beyond our ability to control or predict. Moreover, forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions on our part. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “plan,” “should,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company and its subsidiaries to be different from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements that appear throughout this press release. Furthermore, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required under the federal securities laws or the rules and regulations of the SEC, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 

June 30,

 

December 31,

2021

 

 

2020

 

 
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents $

199,314

 

$

155,561

 

Short-term investments

89,967

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

128,601

 

137,646

 

Income tax receivable

1,441

 

1,072

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

51,427

 

46,382

 

Total current assets

470,750

 

340,661

 

 
Property, plant and equipment, net

1,831,150

 

1,760,152

 

Investments

109,542

 

111,665

 

Goodwill

1,035,274

 

1,035,274

 

Customer relationships, net

93,626

 

113,418

 

Other intangible assets

10,734

 

10,557

 

Other assets

135,724

 

135,573

 

Total assets $

3,686,800

 

$

3,507,300

 

 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable $

43,500

 

$

25,283

 

Advance billings and customer deposits

48,042

 

49,544

 

Accrued compensation

63,732

 

74,957

 

Accrued interest

26,894

 

21,194

 

Accrued expense

86,790

 

81,931

 

Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations

6,474

 

17,561

 

Total current liabilities

275,432

 

270,470

 

 
Long-term debt and finance lease obligations

2,113,269

 

1,932,666

 

Deferred income taxes

173,691

 

171,021

 

Pension and other post-retirement obligations

281,597

 

300,373

 

Convertible security interest

259,409

 

238,701

 

Contingent payment rights

220,655

 

123,241

 

Other long-term liabilities

79,253

 

81,600

 

Total liabilities

3,403,306

 

3,118,072

 

 
Shareholders' equity:

Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 150,000,000 and 100,000,000 shares
authorized as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively, 80,887,879 and
79,227,607 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

809

792

Additional paid-in capital

529,599

 

525,673

 

Accumulated deficit

(151,969

)

(34,514

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(101,923

)

(109,418

)

Noncontrolling interest

6,978

 

6,695

 

Total shareholders' equity

283,494

 

389,228

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $

3,686,800

 

$

3,507,300

 

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

June 30,

 

June 30,

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 
Net revenues $

320,403

 

$

325,176

 

$

645,169

 

$

650,838

 

Operating expenses:
Cost of services and products

145,311

 

139,534

 

289,290

 

277,289

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

68,998

 

64,796

 

135,848

 

132,613

 

Depreciation and amortization

76,079

 

81,066

 

151,690

 

163,804

 

Income from operations

30,015

 

39,780

 

68,341

 

77,132

 

Other income (expense):
Interest expense, net of interest income

(45,431

)

(31,459

)

(93,846

)

(63,554

)

Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt

(5,121

)

 

(17,101

)

234

 

Change in fair value of contingent payment rights

(39,826

)

 

(97,414

)

 

Other income, net

10,687

 

9,889

 

22,961

 

25,062

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

(49,676

)

18,210

 

(117,059

)

38,874

 

Income tax expense

5,413

 

4,275

 

113

 

9,316

 

Net income (loss)

(55,089

)

13,935

 

(117,172

)

29,558

 

Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

267

 

95

 

283

 

171

 

 
Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $

(55,356

)

$

13,840

 

$

(117,455

)

$

29,387

 

 
Net income (loss) per basic and diluted common shares attributable to common shareholders $

(0.71

)

$

0.19

 

$

(1.51

)

$

0.40

 

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

June 30,

 

June 30,

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income (loss) $

(55,089

)

$

13,935

 

$

(117,172

)

$

29,558

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization

76,079

 

81,066

 

151,690

 

163,804

 

Cash distributions from wireless partnerships in excess of (less than) earnings

1,227

 

451

 

1,238

 

144

 

Pension and post-retirement contributions in excess of expense

(9,443

)

(7,414

)

(18,213

)

(15,985

)

Non-cash, stock-based compensation

2,493

 

2,334

 

3,943

 

3,224

 

Amortization of deferred financing costs and discounts

4,366

 

1,210

 

8,649

 

2,406

 

Non-cash interest expense on convertible security interest

8,229

 

 

16,104

 

 

Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt

5,121

 

 

17,101

 

(234

)

Loss on change in fair value of contingent payment rights

39,826

 

 

97,414

 

 

Other adjustments, net

4,099

 

(92

)

3,731

 

(4,230

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net

10,433

 

5,241

 

21,346

 

3,034

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

87,341

 

96,731

 

185,831

 

181,721

 

INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net

(119,236

)

(53,848

)

(195,196

)

(96,237

)

Purchase of short-term investments

(89,967

)

 

(89,967

)

 

Proceeds from sale of assets

65

 

3,886

 

89

 

6,073

 

Proceeds from sale of investments

 

 

1,198

 

426

 

Net cash used in investing activities

(209,138

)

(49,962

)

(283,876

)

(89,738

)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from bond offering

 

 

400,000

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt

 

30,000

 

150,000

 

40,000

 

Payment of finance lease obligations

(1,338

)

(2,445

)

(2,936

)

(5,119

)

Payment on long-term debt

 

(42,587

)

(397,000

)

(89,175

)

Retirement of senior notes

 

 

 

(4,208

)

Payment of financing costs

(2,693

)

 

(8,266

)

 

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(4,031

)

(15,032

)

141,798

 

(58,502

)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

(125,828

)

31,737

 

43,753

 

33,481

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

325,142

 

14,139

 

155,561

 

12,395

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $

199,314

 

$

45,876

 

$

199,314

 

$

45,876

 

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Revenue by Category
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

June 30,

 

June 30,

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Commercial and carrier:
Data and transport services (includes VoIP) $

90,813

$

89,572

$

181,161

$

179,144

Voice services

43,461

45,775

87,740

91,495

Other

9,486

10,406

19,205

22,118

143,760

145,753

288,106

292,757

Consumer:
Broadband (VoIP and Data)

67,981

65,567

133,736

129,643

Video services

16,799

19,213

33,580

38,344

Voice services

40,173

43,121

80,593

86,297

124,953

127,901

247,909

254,284

 
Subsidies

17,465

18,069

34,804

36,523

Network access

31,115

30,473

62,718

61,938

Other products and services

3,110

2,980

11,632

5,336

Total operating revenue $

320,403

$

325,176

$

645,169

$

650,838

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Revenue Trend by Category
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended
Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020
Commercial and carrier:
Data and transport services (includes VoIP) $

90,813

$

90,348

$

92,781

$

90,153

$

89,572

Voice services

43,461

44,279

44,862

45,343

45,775

Other

9,486

9,719

12,128

10,909

10,406

143,760

144,346

149,771

146,405

145,753

Consumer:
Broadband (VoIP and Data)

67,981

65,755

66,253

67,163

65,567

Video services

16,799

16,781

17,547

18,452

19,213

Voice services

40,173

40,420

41,431

42,775

43,121

124,953

122,956

125,231

128,390

127,901

 
Subsidies

17,465

17,339

17,402

18,064

18,069

Network access

31,115

31,603

31,314

32,009

30,473

Other products and services

3,110

8,522

2,406

2,198

2,980

Total operating revenue $

320,403

$

324,766

$

326,124

$

327,066

$

325,176

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
Schedule of Adjusted EBITDA Calculation
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

June 30,

 

June 30,

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Net income (loss) $

(55,089

)

$

13,935

 

$

(117,172

)

$

29,558

 

Add (subtract):
Income tax expense

5,413

 

4,275

 

113

 

9,316

 

Interest expense, net

45,431

 

31,459

 

93,846

 

63,554

 

Depreciation and amortization

76,079

 

81,066

 

151,690

 

163,804

 

EBITDA

71,834

 

130,735

 

128,477

 

266,232

 

 
Adjustments to EBITDA (1):
Other, net (2)

8,748

 

161

 

10,436

 

(3,315

)

Investment income (accrual basis)

(11,439

)

(9,180

)

(20,995

)

(19,759

)

Investment distributions (cash basis)

12,656

 

9,632

 

22,033

 

19,696

 

Pension/OPEB expense (benefit)

(2,542

)

(586

)

(5,083

)

(1,170

)

Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt

5,121

 

 

17,101

 

(234

)

Change in fair value of contingent payment right

39,826

 

 

97,414

 

 

Non-cash compensation (3)

2,493

 

2,334

 

3,943

 

3,224

 

Adjusted EBITDA $

126,697

 

$

133,096

 

$

253,326

 

$

264,674

 

Notes:
(1) These adjustments reflect those required or permitted by the lenders under our credit agreement.
(2) Other, net includes income attributable to noncontrolling interests, acquisition and non-recurring related costs, and certain miscellaneous items.
(3) Represents compensation expenses in connection with our Restricted Share Plan, which because of the non-cash nature of the expenses are excluded from adjusted EBITDA.
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
Total Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA Ratio
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
 

June 30,

2021

 

Summary of Outstanding Debt:
Term loans, net of discount $11,086 $

988,789

 

6.50% Senior secured notes due 2028

750,000

 

5.00% Senior secured notes due 2028

400,000

 

Finance leases

21,456

 

Total debt as of June 30, 2021

2,160,245

 

Less deferred debt issuance costs

(40,502

)

Less cash on hand

(289,281

)

Total net debt as of June 30, 2021 $

1,830,462

 

 
Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021 $

517,876

 

 
Total Net Debt to last twelve months Adjusted EBITDA

3.54x

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
Schedule of Free Cash Flow Calculation
(Dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

June 30,

 

June 30,

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Net cash provided by operating activities $

87,341

 

$

96,731

 

$

185,831

 

$

181,721

 

Add (subtract):
Capital expenditures

(119,236

)

(53,848

)

(195,196

)

(96,237

)

Proceeds from the sale of assets

65

 

3,886

 

89

 

6,073

 

Net proceeds from refinancing

 

 

148,498

 

 

Free cash flow $

(31,830

)

$

46,769

 

$

139,222

 

$

91,557

 

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Guidance
(Dollars in millions)
(Unaudited)
 
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2021
Range
Low High
Net income

$

31

 

$

41

 

Add:
Income tax expense

 

10

 

 

20

 

Interest expense, net

 

150

 

 

145

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

305

 

 

300

 

EBITDA

 

496

 

 

506

 

 
Adjustments to EBITDA (1):
Other, net (2)

 

1

 

 

1

 

Pension/OPEB expense

 

(4

)

 

(4

)

Non-cash compensation (3)

 

7

 

 

7

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

500

 

$

510

 

Notes:
(1) These adjustments reflect those required or permitted by the lenders under our credit agreement.
(2) Other, net includes income attributable to noncontrolling interests, cash distributions less equity earnings from our investments, dividend income, acquisition and non-recurring related costs and certain miscellaneous items.
(3) Represents compensation expenses in connection with our Restricted Share Plan, which because of the non-cash nature of the expenses are excluded from adjusted EBITDA.
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Net Income (Loss) Per Share
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
 

Three Months Ended

 

Six Months Ended

June 30,

 

June 30,

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Net income (loss) $

(55,089

)

$

13,935

 

$

(117,172

)

$

29,558

 

Integration and severance related costs, net of tax

508

 

(269

)

1,678

 

32

 

Storm costs (recoveries), net of tax

 

(194

)

 

(110

)

Loss (gain) on disposition of wireless spectrum licenses, net of tax

2,641

 

 

2,641

 

(2,714

)

Loss on disposition of fixed wireless, net of tax

3,085

 

 

3,085

 

 

Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt, net of tax

3,785

 

 

12,639

 

(178

)

Change in fair value of contingent payment rights

39,826

 

 

97,414

 

 

Non-cash interest expense for Searchlight note including amortization of discount and fees

10,861

 

 

21,062

 

 

Non-cash interest expense for swaps, net of tax

(237

)

(198

)

(421

)

(381

)

Non-cash stock compensation, net of tax

1,843

 

1,786

 

2,914

 

2,450

 

Adjusted net income $

7,223

 

$

15,060

 

$

23,840

 

$

28,657

 

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

78,029

 

71,153

 

78,029

 

71,153

 

Adjusted diluted net income per share $

0.09

 

$

0.21

 

$

0.31

 

$

0.40

 

Notes:
Calculations above assume a 26.1% and 23.5% effective tax rate for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively and 26.09% and 24.0% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
 
Net income per share was impacted by approximately $(0.07) for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 due to the change in method to calculate interim income taxes from the annual effective tax rate method to the discrete effective tax rate method. The change in method does not impact income tax expense or net income per share for the six months ended June 30, 2021.
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc.
Key Operating Metrics
(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

QoQ

 

June 30,

 

YoY

In thousands

2021

 

 

2021

 

 

Change

 

% Change

 

2020

 

 

Change

 

% Change

 
Consumer Addressable Market
≥ FttP 1 Gig + capable (1)

397

 

321

 

76

 

24

%

273

 

124

 

45

%

Fiber Node/DSL

2,348

 

2,421

 

(73

)

(3

%)

2,461

 

(113

)

(5

%)

Total Passings

2,745

 

2,742

 

3

 

0

%

2,734

 

11

 

0

%

≥ 1 Gig capable %

14

%

12

%

3

%

10

%

5

%

 
 

June 30,

 

March 31,

 

QoQ

 

June 30,

 

YoY

2021

 

 

2021

 

 

Change

 

% Change

 

2020

 

 

Change

 

% Change

Consumer Data Connections
≥ FttP 1 Gig + capable

61,911

 

58,885

 

3,026

 

5

%

54,985

 

6,926

 

13

%

Fiber Node/DSL

331,569

 

339,117

 

(7,548

)

(2

%)

358,704

 

(27,135

)

(8

%)

Total Consumer Data Connections

393,480

 

398,002

 

(4,522

)

(1

%)

413,689

 

(20,209

)

(5

%)

 
Consumer Data Penetrations %
≥ FttP 1 Gig + capable

16

%

18

%

(2

%)

20

%

(4

%)

Fiber Node/DSL

14

%

14

%

0

%

15

%

(1

%)

Total Consumer Data Penetration %

14

%

15

%

(1

%)

15

%

(1

%)

 
Consumer Data ARPU $

57.26

 

$

55.24

 

$

2.02

 

4

%

$

52.78

 

$

4.48

 

8

%

 
Consumer ARPU $

77.84

 

$

75.19

 

$

2.65

 

4

%

$

74.91

 

$

2.93

 

4

%

 
Consumer Voice Connections

352,835

 

362,384

 

(9,549

)

(3

%)

389,901

 

(37,066

)

(10

%)

 
Video Connections

70,795

 

73,986

 

(3,191

)

(4

%)

80,053

 

(9,258

)

(12

%)

 
Fiber route network miles (long-haul, metro and FttP)

48,727

 

47,364

 

1,363

 

3

%

45,847

 

2,880

 

6

%

 
On-net buildings

14,253

 

13,910

 

343

 

2

%

12,882

 

1,371

 

11

%

 
Notes:
(1) Company launched a multi-year, fiber investment plan to upgrade 1.6 million passings to Gig+ speeds by 2025 or 70% of its service area. As of June 30, 2021 the Company completed 122,100 upgrades of its target 300,000 FttP upgrades for 2021.

