checkAd

Gannett Relaunches Linear Channels in Partnership With Amagi

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.07.2021, 14:00  |  26   |   |   

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI), announced a relaunch of its Over the Top (OTT) properties, in partnership with Amagi, a next-generation media technology company providing the platform for the USA TODAY News and USA TODAY SportsWire 24-Hour streaming channels.

Since launching OTT channels in 2018, Gannett has expanded to more than a dozen Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) platforms including XUMO, The Roku Channel, Amazon News, Tubi, Samsung TV Plus and more. The expansion has provided substantial growth in audience and engagement reaching over 25 million monthly views and over 200 percent increase in average view duration across all platforms in the last year.

“We’re very excited to relaunch the USA TODAY News and SportsWire OTT channels with a fresh take on news, information, and sports programming,” said Caroline Harris, Vice President of Digital Distribution at Gannett. “We’re taking USA TODAY Network’s trusted and approachable reporting and storytelling, combined with its deep connections with local communities and renown personalities, and bringing it all to audiences in the U.S. and around the world with the support of our partners at Amagi.”

“Amagi thrives on making high quality content accessible to multi-screen audiences around the world,” said Amagi Co-Founder Srinivasan KA. “Our partnership with Gannett is enabling them to tap into a wide network of connected TV households, providing linear TV viewers access to USA TODAY’s premium sports and news content while enhancing monetization opportunities.”

The channel programming features award-winning editorial documentaries from the USA TODAY NETWORK, franchise series produced by USA TODAY Studios, Gannett’s premiere video production and development group, and news from insiders and the most trusted journalists in the world including the following series:

  • Humankind - In every episode, Humankind reveals the stories of ordinary people in extraordinary circumstances: people acting with grace and heroism and summoning incredible determination and dedication to a cause.
  • Problem Solved - In this series, experts at Reviewed and USA TODAY are learning and testing new products along with the latest viral hacks, that help make consumers’ lives a little easier.​
  • Entertain This! - The latest news in entertainment from USA TODAY, including pop culture, celebrities, movies, music, books, and TV reviews.
  • Just the FAQs and What We Know Now - Two highly visual and complementary explainer series covering top stories and trends in news, politics, and science.
  • Sports Seriously - A weekly series that brings together the unmatched reporting and insight of USA TODAY Sports and Sports Media Group, and access to the top athletes and names in sports. With a fresh format, style, and substance, Sports Seriously takes a conversational approach to the biggest stories, events, and cultural touchpoints in sports, and celebrates the moments that make us all sports fans.

In addition, the national USA TODAY High School Sports Awards will air on August 5 at 8 p.m. ET on the USA TODAY News and SportsWire channels. The show, co-hosted by Michael Strahan and Rob Gronkowski, is the culmination of 105 regional and statewide awards programs celebrating elite high school athletes, coaches, and teams.

Seite 1 von 2
Gannett Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gannett Relaunches Linear Channels in Partnership With Amagi Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI), announced a relaunch of its Over the Top (OTT) properties, in partnership with Amagi, a next-generation media technology company providing the platform for the USA TODAY News and USA TODAY SportsWire 24-Hour streaming …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tech Alert: Navigating Driver Privacy and Safety of Electric Vehicles, Self-Driving Vehicles
Air Liquide: First Half Results
Hyliion Announces Long-Range Version of Hypertruck ERX Targeting Zero-Emission Vehicle Credits
Europcar Mobility Group: First Half 2021 Results
Contemplated Tender Offer on the Company: Europcar Mobility Group Announces an Agreement With a Consortium Led by Volkswagen Designed to ...
Investors Bancorp Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Investors Bancorp, Inc. Is Fair ...
BevCanna’s Naturo Group Signs Supply Agreement with B.C. Ministry of Forests to Supply B.C. ...
Cybin Receives Final Approval to Commence Trading on the NYSE American on or About August 5
Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. Announces Stockholder Approval of Business Combination with ...
Danimer Scientific to Acquire Biodegradable Polymer Producer Novomer
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
27.07.21Gannett and Tipico Announce Strategic Sports Betting Agreement
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Gannett Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten