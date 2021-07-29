Ontrak to Present at the 41st Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

Ontrak, Inc (NASDAQ: OTRK) (“Ontrak” or the “Company”), a leading AI-powered and telehealth-enabled healthcare company, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming 41st Annual Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference.

Ontrak’s management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: https://www.ontrak-inc.com/presentations.html.