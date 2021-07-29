SpartanNash to Webcast Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

SpartanNash Company (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) will announce its second quarter financial results after the stock market closes on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results with additional comments and details on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET. There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast made available at SpartanNash’s website at www.spartannash.com/webcasts under the “Investor Relations” section and will remain archived on the Company’s website.