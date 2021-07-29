SpartanNash to Webcast Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call
SpartanNash Company (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPTN) will announce its second quarter financial results after the stock market closes on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.
The Company will host a conference call to discuss these results with additional comments and details on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET. There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast made available at SpartanNash’s website at www.spartannash.com/webcasts under the “Investor Relations” section and will remain archived on the Company’s website.
About SpartanNash
SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a Fortune 400 company whose core businesses include distributing grocery products to a diverse group of independent and chain retailers, its corporate-owned retail stores and U.S. military commissaries and exchanges; as well as operating a premier fresh produce distribution network. SpartanNash serves customer locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Djibouti. SpartanNash currently operates 148 supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin’s Super Markets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery and Dan’s Supermarket. Through its MDV military division, SpartanNash is a leading distributor of grocery products to U.S. military commissaries.
