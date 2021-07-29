checkAd

Augmenta Bioworks and TFF Pharmaceuticals Announce Positive In Vitro Data Demonstrating Binding and Neutralization of the SARS-CoV-2 Delta Variant by Lead Anti-COVID-19 Antibody, AUG-3387

Data Shows AUG-3387 Neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 Delta Variant in Infective Assays

Supports Earlier Data Showing AUG-3387 Binds Strongly to Delta Variant in Addition to Wild-Type Spike Protein and Other Variants of Concern

Catalent Selected as Contract Drug Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for AUG-3387

Scale-up Manufacturing for AUG-3387 Proceeding Rapidly; Early Batches Show Promising Results

MENLO PARK, Calif. and AUSTIN, Texas, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augmenta Bioworks, a biotechnology company enabling breakthroughs in medicine through immune profiling, and TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform, today announced positive in vitro data indicating that their lead anti-COVID-19 monoclonal antibody (“mAb”) therapy, AUG-3387, binds to and neutralizes the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant (B.1.617.2). The Delta variant is the current dominant strain of SARS-CoV-2 in the U.S., Europe and other geographic regions around the world.

Recent data indicates that the Delta variant, which was recently declared a “Variant of Concern” by the World Health Organization, is more transmissible than the wild-type SARS-CoV-2 strain and other variants. The Delta variant now accounts for 83% of new cases in the U.S., according to recent CDC data. Demonstration that AUG-3387 effectively neutralizes the Delta variant in vitro is an encouraging step towards developing the therapy to slow and prevent ongoing spread of COVID-19.

“We are very excited about these new data, which reinforce our view that AUG-3387 could represent an important new class of biologic-based treatment modalities that can effectively target the emerging and potentially more pathogenic variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus,” stated Dr. Christopher Emig, Chief Executive Officer of Augmenta Bioworks. “As global health officials look for innovative solutions to help curb human-to human spread of coronaviruses, we expect the treatment landscape for COVID-19 to evolve so that scalable, biologic-based therapies can play a more prominent role in efficiently combating viral transmission, particularly with respect to new, more infectious COVID-19 variants.”

