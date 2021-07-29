checkAd

Vivos Therapeutics Opens State of the Art International Training Center In Denver

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.07.2021, 14:00  |  15   |   |   

The Vivos Institute Is Expected to Significantly Increase Vivos’ Ability to Educate Healthcare Providers on Ways to Help Millions of People Suffering from Sleep Apnea and its Comorbidities

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Vivos”) (NASDAQ: VVOS), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment modalities for patients suffering from sleep-disordered breathing, including mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), today announced that the Company has opened The Vivos Institute training center in Denver, Colorado.

The 15,000-square-foot facility was established to provide advanced post-graduate education and training to dentists, dental teams and other healthcare providers from around the world in a live and hands-on setting. The Institute’s emphasis will be on educating healthcare providers about OSA and Vivos’ treatments for OSA within their practice areas, along with training on Vivos’ related practice management tools for dentists.

“Part of our mission is to spread the word about OSA among healthcare professionals who can help treat it. This new facility can accommodate 300 to 400 healthcare professionals a day, which not only significantly increases our clinical training capacity but also enables us to leverage the technology that we’ve built into the center to provide the highest-quality training for dentists all over the country and the world,” said Kirk Huntsman, Vivos Chairman and CEO. “The Institute’s opening (which augments the online training we established over the last year and half) represents a critical milestone for us as we train independent dentists whose patients suffer from dentofacial malformations that may be associated with OSA and other debilitating health conditions. We are also proud that we are able to open our Vivos Institute as promised with the proceeds of our initial public offering that occurred just eight months ago.”

In support of this facility and its mission, several dental and medical supply companies donated over $500,000 in equipment for the center.

For more information about the grand opening of the Vivos Institute, please visit: https://thevivosinstitute.com/grand-opening/

About Vivos Therapeutics, Inc.
Vivos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VVOS) is a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative diagnostic and treatment modalities for adult patients suffering from sleep-disordered breathing, including obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The Vivos treatment for mild-to-moderate OSA involves a customized oral appliance and protocols called the Vivos System. Vivos believes that its Vivos System oral appliance technology represents the first clinically effective non-surgical, non-invasive, non-pharmaceutical and cost-effective solution for people with mild-to-moderate OSA. Vivos also sells orthodontic appliances for adults and children. Vivos’ oral appliances have proven effective in over 17,000 patients worldwide by more than 1,200 dentists. Combining technologies and protocols that alter the size, shape, and position of the tissues of a patient’s upper airway, the Vivos System opens airway space and may significantly reduce symptoms and conditions associated with mild-to-moderate OSA, such as lowering Apnea Hypopnea Index scores. Vivos also markets and distributes VivosScore, powered by the SleepImage diagnostic technology for Home Sleep Testing in adults and children. The Vivos Integrated Practice (VIP) program offers dentists training and other value-added services in connection with using the Vivos System.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Vivos Therapeutics Opens State of the Art International Training Center In Denver The Vivos Institute Is Expected to Significantly Increase Vivos’ Ability to Educate Healthcare Providers on Ways to Help Millions of People Suffering from Sleep Apnea and its ComorbiditiesHIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
VALUE LINE, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL YEAR 2021 EARNINGS
Danone’s Board of Directors to initiate a composition renewal program
Bitcoin Well Announces Commencement of Trading on TSX Venture Exchange under Ticker ‘BTCW’ and ...
DATA443 ANNOUNCES SPONSORSHIP OF BLACK HAT USA CONFERENCE
Basilea announces U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation granted to lisavanbulin for the treatment of ...
Basilea gibt Erhalt des Orphan-Drug-Status von der US-amerikanischen FDA für Lisavanbulin für die ...
Everything Blockchain Releases PulseChain Update from its Major Shareholder – Overwatch Partners, ...
Gourmet Provisions International Corp. (GMPR) Announces Gluten-Free Frozen Pizza to be in 25+ ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board