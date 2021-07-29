checkAd

Treatment.com unveils a new medical library to create the future of AI healthcare

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.07.2021, 14:00  |  11   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treatment.com International Inc. “Treatment or The Company” (CSE: TRUE), a healthcare AI technology company, announces the completion of the world’s most advanced medical database known as the Global Library of Medicine (GLM), creating a new category of tools in healthcare delivery. This medical library is the foundation of Treatment.com’s AI system that can assess patients and will be integrated into products that offer improved patient safety, cost of care, prevention, and overall healthcare outcomes.

Treatment.com has pioneered a new approach to building a medical library which provides individually tailored and intelligently processed knowledge, as opposed to the general data that most medical databases run from. The multi-layered, multi-modular design of this extensive platform provides a medical value exchange to consumers, clinicians, and commercial users.

Built by a growing consortium of more than 50 doctors from 4 continents, the GLM’s architecture includes detailed knowledge of hundreds of complex disease presentations, physical signs, pathology, anatomy, laboratory and x-ray findings, as well as detailed descriptions of where diseases are most likely to occur, how they are transmitted, and who is at the greatest risk.

According to CEO John Fraser, “This unique artificial intelligence platform introduces a new way to access healthcare information and support decisions that we believe will truly change the face of healthcare. The GLM provides up-to-date intelligent processing of information from leading medical textbooks, scientific articles, epidemiology, and clinical experience to meet the increasing demands of modern medical applications. The GLM will be used to empower consumers through the mobile app Cara, provide diagnostic support for clinicians, educators, and commercial users such as payers, ACO’s, clinical research organizations, pharma and the biotech world.”

“The immediate focus of the GLM is to demonstrate the ability of this powerful platform to improve access to individually tailored medical knowledge and support clinical decision making among consumers and medical professionals. The GLM Generation One is a starting point for a next-gen system to enrich, optimize and improve medical practice, medical education and healthcare orchestration, through the use of artificial intelligence.” said Dr. Kevin A. Peterson, MD, MPH, FRCS(Ed), FAAFP Chief Medical Officer of Treatment.com.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Treatment.com unveils a new medical library to create the future of AI healthcare VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Treatment.com International Inc. “Treatment or The Company” (CSE: TRUE), a healthcare AI technology company, announces the completion of the world’s most advanced medical database known …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
VALUE LINE, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL YEAR 2021 EARNINGS
Danone’s Board of Directors to initiate a composition renewal program
Bitcoin Well Announces Commencement of Trading on TSX Venture Exchange under Ticker ‘BTCW’ and ...
DATA443 ANNOUNCES SPONSORSHIP OF BLACK HAT USA CONFERENCE
Basilea announces U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation granted to lisavanbulin for the treatment of ...
Basilea gibt Erhalt des Orphan-Drug-Status von der US-amerikanischen FDA für Lisavanbulin für die ...
Everything Blockchain Releases PulseChain Update from its Major Shareholder – Overwatch Partners, ...
Gourmet Provisions International Corp. (GMPR) Announces Gluten-Free Frozen Pizza to be in 25+ ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board