Brickell Biotech to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provide a Corporate Update on August 12, 2021

BOULDER, Colo., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brickell Biotech, Inc. (“Brickell”) (Nasdaq: BBI), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative and differentiated prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases, announced today that it will report its financial results for the second quarter, ended June 30, 2021. Brickell’s management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 pm ET on Thursday, August 12th to discuss the financial results and recent corporate highlights.

To access the call, please dial 877-705-6003 in the U.S. or 201-493-6725 outside the U.S. and provide the conference ID number: 13720599. To access the live webcast, please go to the Investors section of Brickell’s website at https://ir.brickellbio.com/events-presentations. Following the live webcast, an archived version of the call will be available on the website.