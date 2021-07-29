Aeterna Zentaris Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Compliance; No Immediate Impact on Listing

CHARLESTON, S.C., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ: AEZS) (TSX: AEZS) (“Aeterna” or the “Company”), a specialty biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing a diversified portfolio of pharmaceutical and diagnostic products, today announced that on July 28, 2021, the Company received notice from the Listing Qualifications Department (the “Staff”) of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") indicating that, based upon a closing bid price of less than $1.00 per share for the Company’s common stock for the prior 30 consecutive business day period, the Company no longer satisfies Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Rule”).



In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has been provided a grace period of 180 calendar days, through January 24, 2022, to evidence compliance with the Rule. To evidence compliance with the Rule, the Company must evidence a closing bid price of at least $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days on or before January 24, 2022. In the event the Company does not timely evidence compliance with the Rule, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180-day grace period or may face delisting. In the latter case, the Company would be entitled to request a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel, which request would stay any delisting action by the Staff pending completion of the hearing process.

The Company's business operations are not affected by the receipt of the Nasdaq notice.

Nasdaq’s notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s common shares on Nasdaq and does not otherwise impact the Company’s listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company is considering the options available to it to evidence compliance with the Rule prior to the expiration of the grace period.

About Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Aeterna Zentaris is a specialty biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing a diversified portfolio of pharmaceutical and diagnostic products focused on areas of significant unmet medical need. The Company’s lead product, macimorelin (Macrilen), is the first and only U.S. FDA and European Commission approved oral test indicated for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency (AGHD). The Company is leveraging the clinical success and compelling safety profile of macimorelin to develop it for the diagnosis of childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency (CGHD) in collaboration with Novo Nordisk.