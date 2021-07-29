checkAd

Collective Mining Discovers High Grade Silver in Channel Sampling at the Box Target, a New Porphyry-Vein Discovery in the Guayabales Project, Colombia

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
TORONTO, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) (“Collective” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an exploration update on its Guayabales Project located in Caldas, Colombia. The project is situated contiguous, immediately along strike and to the northwest of Aris Gold’s Marmato gold mine, which contains proven and probable reserves of 2.0 million ounces gold and 4.35 million ounces silver (19.7 Mt grading 3.2 g/t gold and 6.9 g/t silver). The Company interprets the abundant precious metal mineralization encountered throughout the Guayabales Project to be related to multiple mineralized styles that include gold-copper-molybdenum porphyries and associated breccias as well as high grade precious and base metal vein systems that are superimposed on and enrich the porphyry bodies.

Highlights (Table 1 and Figures 1-4)

The Company´s initial channel and rock sampling at the recently discovered target area called the Box within the Guayabales Project returned promising gold and silver assay results from both vein and porphyry mineralized systems. Surface mapping has demonstrated the presence of two mineralized systems along a stream traverse over a 600 metre horizontal distance. The northern portion of the Box target (“Box North”) hosts porphyry mineralization with a vein overprint and the southern portion of the Box target (“Box South”) contains vein mineralization and occurs 300 metres higher in elevation than Box North. The following results are highlighted:

  • Box South is a gossan of weathered sulphides and quartz veining located in a quartz diorite dyke at the faulted contact with carbonaceous schists. The fault zone can be traced for several kilometres and is an important structure for porphyry and vein emplacement. Exposure is related to a landslide surface and outcrop is limited to an area measuring approximately 35 metres X 50 metres. Gold and Silver mineralization is associated with anomalous lead and antimony in the sericite and chlorite altered porphyry and is related to extensive pyrite and quartz veining. Channel sampling returned the following intercepts:

Table 1: Channel Sampling Results*

Channel Interval (m) Au g/t Ag g/t
CH_1 19 0.9 75.8
CH_2 28 1.5 61.0
CH_3 20 2.4 100.9
CH_4 10 2.6 79.2
CH_5 8 3.0 142.7

*The Company’s channel sampling program consists of continuous two metre samples taken along the exposed rock at surface.

