Super League Gaming Sets Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call for Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 5 00 p.m. ET

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Gaming (“Super League” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SLGG), a global leader in competitive video gaming and esports entertainment for players of all ages, will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, and provide a business update. A summary of results and business highlights for the second quarter 2021 will be reported in a press release prior to the conference call.

Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in number: (866) 987-6716
International dial-in number: (630) 652-5945
Conference ID: 2093596

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.SuperLeague.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 19, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: (855) 859-2056
International replay number: (404) 537-3406
Replay ID: 2093596

About Super League Gaming
Super League Gaming (Nasdaq: SLGG) is a leading video game entertainment and experiences company that gives tens of millions of players multiple ways to create, connect, compete, and enjoy the video games they love. Fueled by proprietary and patented technology systems, the company’s offerings include gameplay properties in which young gamers form vibrant in-game communities, content creation platforms that power live broadcasts and on-demand video series that generate billions of views annually across the world’s biggest distribution channels, and competitive gaming tournaments featuring many of the most popular global titles. Through partnerships with top consumer brands, in-game player and brand monetization, and a fully virtual cloud-based video production studio, Super League is building a broadly inclusive business at the intersection of content creation, creator monetization, and both casual and competitive gameplay. For more, go to superleague.com.

Investor Relations:
Cody Slach and Sophie Pearson
Gateway Investor Relations
(949) 574-3860
SLG@gatewayir.com

Media Contact:
Gillian Sheldon
(213) 718-3880
gillian.sheldon@superleague.com





