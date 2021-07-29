SCYNEXIS Announces Two Oral Presentations on Pooled Data from the BREXAFEMME (Ibrexafungerp tablets) Phase 3 VANISH Program Demonstrating Consistent Efficacy in the Treatment for Vaginal Yeast Infections at the IDSOG 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting
The pooled data from two Phase 3 studies (VANISH-303 and VANISH-306) of one-day oral ibrexafungerp reflect a population that overwhelmingly had severe yeast infections, a condition typically
treated with multiple doses of oral fluconazole
- Ibrexafungerp demonstrated consistent efficacy in important patient sub-populations, characterized by age, race/ethnicity, body mass index and pathogen types
JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today announced two oral presentations of oral ibrexafungerp from its Phase 3 VANISH Program at the Infectious Diseases Society for Obstetrics & Gynecology (IDSOG) 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting, held on July 29 and July 30, 2021. The data presented demonstrate oral ibrexafungerp’s safety and efficacy as a treatment for vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC), also known as vaginal yeast infection.
“The data from our Phase 3 VANISH program demonstrated strong efficacy and a favorable tolerability profile in women with vaginal yeast infections and supported the recent FDA approval of BREXAFEMME, which represents the first approved drug in a novel antifungal class in more than 20 years, offering the first and only oral non-azole treatment option for VVC patients,” said Marco Taglietti, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of SCYNEXIS. “We believe that we can continue to build on this momentum in this category with our ongoing Phase 3 CANDLE study investigating ibrexafungerp for the prevention of recurrent VVC and expect to report topline data in the first half of 2022.”
Oral presentation details:
|Title
|Efficacy and Safety of Oral Ibrexafungerp in Subjects with Vulvovaginal Candidiasis: Pooled Data from Two Phase 3, Randomized, Blinded, Studies vs. Placebo (VANISH-303 and VANISH-306)
|Abstract #
|2
|Presenter
|Jack D. Sobel, MD
|Session
|Scientific Session 1
|Highlights
|The Phase 3 VANISH-303 and VANISH-306 trials evaluated the safety and efficacy of oral ibrexafungerp as a treatment for patients with VVC. A pooled analysis of 376 patients receiving oral ibrexafungerp and 182 patients receiving placebo found that 94% of ibrexafungerp patients had severe disease. Clinical Cure Rate, defined as complete resolution of all Vaginal Signs and Symptoms (VSS=0) at the Day-10 Test-of-Cure visit, was reported as 56.9% in the treatment arm vs. 35.7% in the placebo arm (p=0.001). Overall, ibrexafungerp was well tolerated, with the most common treatment-related adverse events being gastrointestinal in nature.
|Title
|Outcomes in Subpopulations from Pooled Phase 3 Clinical Studies of Oral Ibrexafungerp versus Placebo in Patients with Vulvovaginal Candidiasis (VANISH-303 and VANISH-306)
|Abstract #
|1
|Presenter
|Tosin Goje, MD
|Session
|Scientific Session 1
|Highlights
|The study outlines a sub-population analysis of different patient demographics from the Phase 3 VANISH-303 and VANISH-306 trials evaluating efficacy of oral ibrexafungerp as a treatment for patients with VVC. Clinical Cure, defined as complete resolution of all Vaginal Signs and Symptoms (VSS=0) at the Day-10 Test-of-Cure visit, was 57.0% (n=374) in patients aged <65 years, 52.3% (n=107) in Black patients, 54.7% (n=75) in Hispanic or Latino patients, and 46.2% (n=65) in patients with BMI >35. These results are largely consistent with the overall clinical cure rate reported by the study and support ibrexafungerp’s potential to treat all important populations impacted by VVC infections.
