The First of Long Island Corporation Reports Earnings for the Second Quarter of 2021

GLEN HEAD, N.Y., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The First of Long Island Corporation (Nasdaq: FLIC), the parent company of The First National Bank of Long Island, reported increases in net income and earnings per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. In the highlights that follow, all comparisons are of the current three or six-month period to the same period last year unless otherwise indicated.

Net Income and EPS were $11.4 million and $.48, respectively, versus $10.8 million and $.45

ROA and ROE were 1.08% and 11.02%, respectively, compared to 1.02% and 11.30%

Book value per share increased 7.6% to $17.58 at 6/30/21 from $16.34 at 6/30/20

Net interest margin was 2.71% versus 2.64%

Cash Dividends Per Share increased 5.6% to $.19 from $.18

Effective Tax Rate was 21.7% versus 16.8%

SIX MONTH HIGHLIGHTS

Net Income and EPS were $22.7 million and $.95, respectively, versus $19.9 million and $.83

ROA and ROE were 1.10% and 11.09%, respectively, compared to .96% and 10.34%

Net interest margin was 2.70% versus 2.63%

Repurchased 200,420 shares at a cost of $4.1 million

Effective Tax Rate was 20.6% versus 16.1%



Analysis of Earnings – Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Net income for the first six months of 2021 was $22.7 million, an increase of $2.7 million, or 13.8%, versus the same period last year. The increase is due to growth in net interest income of $1.7 million, or 3.4%, and noninterest income of $770,000, or 13.8%, and a decline in the provision for credit losses of $4.1 million. These items were partially offset by increases in noninterest expense of $1.8 million, or 5.8%, and income tax expense of $2.1 million.

The increase in net interest income reflects a favorable shift in the mix of funding as an increase in average checking deposits of $271.9 million, or 26.8%, and a decline in average interest-bearing liabilities of $279.1 million, or 10.2%, resulted in average checking deposits comprising a larger portion of total funding. The increase is also attributable to higher income from SBA Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans of $3.0 million. PPP income for the 2021 period was $3.9 million driven by an average balance of $155.2 million and a weighted average yield earned of 5.0%. Net interest income for the second quarter and six months of 2021 also benefited by approximately $450,000 from the maturity of a $150 million interest rate swap in May 2021 with a cost of funds of 2.85%. The Bank used excess cash to repay the interest rate swap.

Partially offsetting the favorable impact on net interest income was a decline in the average balance of loans of $161.9 million, or 5.1%. Also exerting downward pressure on net interest income were current market yields on securities and loans being lower than the runoff yields on both portfolios. The average yield on interest-earning assets declined 36 basis points (“bps”) from 3.52% for the first six months of 2020 to 3.16% for the current six-month period. Management substantially offset the negative impact of declining asset yields on net interest income through reductions in non-maturity and time deposit rates. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities declined 54 bps from 1.30% for the first six months of 2020 to .76% for the current six-month period.

Net interest margin for the first six months of 2021 was 2.70% versus 2.63% for the 2020 period. Income from PPP loans improved net interest margin for the first six-months of 2021 by 9 bps. As of June 30, 2021, the Bank had $97.6 million of outstanding PPP loans with unearned fees of $3.3 million. We expect substantially all outstanding PPP loans to payoff by the end of 2021. In the current interest rate environment, the Bank will be unable to replace the yield being earned on PPP loans putting downward pressure on the net interest margin in 2022.

The mortgage loan pipeline was $74 million at June 30, 2021. Sluggish loan demand and competition for loans among banks and other lenders continues to put pressure on the pipeline and originations. Comparing June 30, 2020 to June 30, 2021, the expansion of our lending teams helped grow commercial mortgages by $127.7 million. Commercial and industrial available lines of credit have increased. However, line utilization is near historic low levels resulting in a decrease in commercial and industrial loans outstanding. We believe the economic impact of the pandemic and the stimulus packages passed by Congress contributed not only to the unusually high level of cash on our balance sheet, but also to decreased loan originations and lower levels of outstanding balances on existing credit lines.

The increase in noninterest income, net of gains on sales of securities, of $164,000 is primarily attributable to increases in the non-service cost components of the Bank’s defined benefit pension plan of $275,000 and fees from debit and credit cards of $242,000. These items were partially offset by decreases in investment services income of $276,000 and service charges on deposit accounts of $188,000. Revenue from assets under management fell as the shift to an outside service provider resulted in the loss of some relationships. Assets under management will likely decline further as the Bank transitions from its legacy trust and investment businesses to a single platform with LPL Financial. The decrease in service charges on deposit accounts is mainly attributable to the pandemic which has negatively affected most categories of fee income.

The provision for credit losses decreased $4.1 million when comparing the six-month periods from a provision of $2.5 million in the 2020 period to a credit of $1.6 million in the 2021 period. The credit provision for the current period was mainly due to improvements in economic conditions, asset quality and other portfolio metrics, and a decline in outstanding mortgage loans, partially offset by net chargeoffs of $460,000. The net chargeoffs were mainly the result of sales of three commercial mortgages in the first quarter.

The increase in noninterest expense of $1.8 million was primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits related to staffing our new Riverhead Branch, building our lending and credit teams and normal salary adjustments. Also contributing to the increase was higher FDIC insurance expense due to an assessment credit in 2020, increased marketing expense and the cost of facilities maintenance.

Income tax expense increased $2.1 million due to an increase in pre-tax earnings in the current six-month period as compared to the 2020 period and an increase in the effective tax rate to 20.6% from 16.1% when comparing the first six months of 2021 and 2020. The increase in the effective tax rate is mainly due to a decrease in the percentage of pre-tax income derived from tax-exempt municipal securities and bank-owned life insurance in 2021. Additionally, a change in NYS tax law to implement a capital tax in the second quarter of 2021 increased the second quarter provision by approximately $400,000.

Analysis of Earnings – Second Quarter 2021 Versus Second Quarter 2020

Net income for the second quarter of 2021 of $11.4 million increased $629,000, or 5.8%, from $10.8 million earned in the same quarter of last year. The increase is mainly attributable to an increase in net interest income of $818,000 and a decline in the provision for credit losses of $715,000, partially offset by an increase in income tax expense of $991,000. The variances in each of these items occurred for substantially the same reasons discussed above with respect to the six-month periods.

Analysis of Earnings – Second Quarter Versus First Quarter 2021

Net income for the second quarter of 2021 increased $121,000 from $11.3 million earned in the first quarter. The increase was mainly attributable to an increase in interest income from the full quarterly impact of first quarter mortgage-backed securities purchases and a decline in interest expense from the aforementioned repayment of the maturing interest rate swap. The increase in net income was also attributable to lower overtime, payroll taxes and other compensation-related costs. Partially offsetting these items was the gain on sale of securities in the first quarter and an increase in income tax expense for substantially the same reasons discussed above with respect to the six-month periods.

Asset Quality

The Bank’s allowance for credit losses to total loans (reserve coverage ratio) was 1.05% at June 30, 2021 as compared to 1.09% at December 31, 2020. Excluding PPP loans, the reserve coverage ratio was 1.08% and 1.13%, respectively. The decrease in the reserve coverage ratio was mainly due to improvements in economic conditions, asset quality and other portfolio metrics. Nonaccrual loans, troubled debt restructurings and loans past due 30 through 89 days remain at low levels.

Capital

The Corporation’s balance sheet remains positioned for lending and growth with a Leverage Ratio of approximately 9.8% at June 30, 2021. The Corporation repurchased 92,533 shares of common stock during the second quarter of 2021 at a cost of $2.1 million and 200,420 shares during the first six months of 2021 at a cost of $4.1 million. We expect to continue our repurchase program during 2021.

Key Initiatives and Challenges We Face

As the economy recovers from the pandemic, we remain optimistic that the Bank’s strategic initiatives will support the expansion and profitability of our relationship banking business. Such initiatives include updated branding, a custom designed website, expanded geographic footprint of the branch network eastward into Riverhead and East Hampton, and recruitment of additional seasoned branch, lending and credit professionals. Renovations at our leased space at 275 Broadhollow Road in Melville, N.Y. for a state-of-the-art branch and needed office space are expected to be completed in early 2022. We continually assess our branch network for efficiencies while remaining cognizant of our customers' branch banking needs. During the pandemic we experienced a notable increase in use of our mobile deposit functionality as well as our cash management offerings.

Low interest rates continue to exert pressure on operating results and growth. Current lending and investing rates are below the rates earned on loan and securities repayments. The net spread on securities purchased is significantly below the Bank’s current net interest margin, and the net spread on new lending is near or below current margin. Continued increases in the cost of cybersecurity, and regulatory expectations in areas such as environmental, social and governance present additional challenges.

Forward Looking Information

This earnings release contains various “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of that term as set forth in Rule 175 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are generally contained in sentences including the words “may” or “expect” or “could” or “should” or “would” or “believe” or “anticipate”. The Corporation cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause future results to vary from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, changing economic conditions; legislative and regulatory changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; changes in interest rates; deposit flows and the cost of funds; demand for loan products; competition; changes in management’s business strategies; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; changes in real estate values; and other factors discussed in the “risk factors” section of the Corporation’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). In addition, the pandemic continues to present financial and operating challenges for the Corporation, its customers and the communities it serves. These challenges may adversely affect the Corporation’s business, results of operations and financial condition for an indefinite period of time. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Corporation assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

For more detailed financial information please see the Corporation’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Form 10-Q will be available through the Bank’s website at www.fnbli.com on or about August 4, 2021, when it is electronically filed with the SEC. Our SEC filings are also available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)



6/30/21 12/31/20 (dollars in thousands) Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 191,002 $ 211,182 Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value 806,198 662,722 Loans: Commercial and industrial 84,813 100,015 SBA Paycheck Protection Program 94,309 139,487 Secured by real estate: Commercial mortgages 1,479,244 1,421,071 Residential mortgages 1,244,439 1,316,727 Home equity lines 49,693 54,005 Consumer and other 907 2,149 2,953,405 3,033,454 Allowance for credit losses (30,968 ) (33,037 ) 2,922,437 3,000,417 Restricted stock, at cost 19,901 20,814 Bank premises and equipment, net 37,646 38,830 Right of use asset - operating leases 11,176 12,212 Bank-owned life insurance 86,602 85,432 Pension plan assets, net 20,273 20,109 Deferred income tax benefit 434 1,375 Other assets 15,112 16,048 $ 4,110,781 $ 4,069,141 Liabilities: Deposits: Checking $ 1,318,941 $ 1,208,073 Savings, NOW and money market 1,833,590 1,679,161 Time 231,042 434,354 3,383,573 3,321,588 Short-term borrowings 55,000 60,095 Long-term debt 226,002 246,002 Operating lease liability 11,998 13,046 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 17,564 21,292 3,694,137 3,662,023 Stockholders' Equity: Common stock, par value $.10 per share: Authorized, 80,000,000 shares; Issued and outstanding, 23,695,017 and 23,790,589 shares 2,370 2,379 Surplus 102,636 105,547 Retained earnings 309,256 295,622 414,262 403,548 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 2,382 3,570 416,644 407,118 $ 4,110,781 $ 4,069,141



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended Three Months Ended 6/30/21 6/30/20 6/30/21 6/30/20 (dollars in thousands) Interest and dividend income: Loans $ 53,456 $ 56,888 $ 26,750 $ 27,957 Investment securities: Taxable 4,078 6,749 2,245 3,323 Nontaxable 4,462 5,066 2,214 2,501 61,996 68,703 31,209 33,781 Interest expense: Savings, NOW and money market deposits 2,260 6,639 1,194 2,359 Time deposits 3,897 5,928 1,593 2,886 Short-term borrowings 700 885 350 266 Long-term debt 2,311 4,157 1,146 2,162 9,168 17,609 4,283 7,673 Net interest income 52,828 51,094 26,926 26,108 Provision (credit) for credit losses (1,609 ) 2,450 (623 ) 92 Net interest income after provision (credit) for credit losses 54,437 48,644 27,549 26,016 Noninterest income: Investment services income 791 1,067 317 519 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,418 1,606 735 619 Net gains on sales of securities 606 — — — Other 3,544 2,916 1,775 1,433 6,359 5,589 2,827 2,571 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 19,915 18,913 9,845 9,639 Occupancy and equipment 6,344 6,133 3,067 3,061 Other 6,019 5,472 2,917 2,960 32,278 30,518 15,829 15,660 Income before income taxes 28,518 23,715 14,547 12,927 Income tax expense 5,863 3,808 3,159 2,168 Net income $ 22,655 $ 19,907 $ 11,388 $ 10,759 Share and Per Share Data: Weighted Average Common Shares 23,758,398 23,871,245 23,735,723 23,838,224 Dilutive stock options and restricted stock units 89,776 39,135 96,060 23,638 23,848,174 23,910,380 23,831,783 23,861,862 Basic EPS $.95 $.83 $.48 $.45 Diluted EPS $.95 $.83 $.48 $.45 Cash Dividends Declared per share $.38 $.36 $.19 $.18 FINANCIAL RATIOS (Unaudited) ROA 1.10 % .96 % 1.08 % 1.02 % ROE 11.09 % 10.34 % 11.02 % 11.30 % Net Interest Margin 2.70 % 2.63 % 2.71 % 2.64 % Dividend Payout Ratio 40.00 % 43.37 % 39.58 % 40.00 %

PROBLEM AND POTENTIAL PROBLEM LOANS AND ASSETS

(Unaudited)

6/30/21 12/31/20 (dollars in thousands) Loans, excluding troubled debt restructurings: Past due 30 through 89 days $ 238 $ 1,422 Past due 90 days or more and still accruing — — Nonaccrual 260 628 498 2,050 Troubled debt restructurings: Performing according to their modified terms 570 815 Past due 30 through 89 days — — Past due 90 days or more and still accruing — — Nonaccrual — 494 570 1,309 Total past due, nonaccrual and restructured loans: Restructured and performing according to their modified terms 570 815 Past due 30 through 89 days 238 1,422 Past due 90 days or more and still accruing — — Nonaccrual 260 1,122 1,068 3,359 Other real estate owned — — $ 1,068 $ 3,359 Allowance for credit losses $ 30,968 $ 33,037 Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans 1.05 % 1.09 % Allowance for credit losses as a multiple of nonaccrual loans 119.1 x 29.4 x



AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET, INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Average Interest/ Average Average Interest/ Average (dollars in thousands) Balance Dividends Rate Balance Dividends Rate Assets: Interest-earning bank balances $ 184,641 $ 96 .10 % $ 91,821 $ 120 .26 % Investment securities: Taxable 445,712 3,982 1.79 344,932 6,629 3.84 Nontaxable (1) 357,924 5,648 3.16 375,326 6,412 3.42 Loans (1) 3,008,594 53,459 3.55 3,170,449 56,891 3.59 Total interest-earning assets 3,996,871 63,185 3.16 3,982,528 70,052 3.52 Allowance for credit losses (32,256 ) (33,115 ) Net interest-earning assets 3,964,615 3,949,413 Cash and due from banks 34,228 32,925 Premises and equipment, net 38,399 39,814 Other assets 133,715 134,421 $ 4,170,957 $ 4,156,573 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Savings, NOW & money market deposits $ 1,786,527 2,260 .26 $ 1,704,484 6,639 .78 Time deposits 371,919 3,897 2.11 503,364 5,928 2.37 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,158,446 6,157 .58 2,207,848 12,567 1.14 Short-term borrowings 56,813 700 2.48 92,235 885 1.93 Long-term debt 229,593 2,311 2.03 423,846 4,157 1.97 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,444,852 9,168 .76 2,723,929 17,609 1.30 Checking deposits 1,285,761 1,013,832 Other liabilities 28,509 31,819 3,759,122 3,769,580 Stockholders' equity 411,835 386,993 $ 4,170,957 $ 4,156,573 Net interest income (1) $ 54,017 $ 52,443 Net interest spread (1) 2.40 % 2.22 % Net interest margin (1) 2.70 % 2.63 %

(1) Tax-equivalent basis. Interest income on a tax-equivalent basis includes the additional amount of interest income that would have been earned if the Corporation's investment in tax-exempt loans and investment securities had been made in loans and investment securities subject to federal income taxes yielding the same after-tax income. The tax-equivalent amount of $1.00 of nontaxable income was $1.27 for each period presented using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%.

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET, INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest/

Dividends Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest/

Dividends Average

Rate Assets: Interest-earning bank balances $ 213,688 $ 57 .11 % $ 153,565 $ 38 .10 % Investment securities: Taxable 489,407 2,188 1.79 347,202 3,285 3.78 Nontaxable (1) 354,175 2,802 3.16 370,479 3,165 3.42 Loans (1) 3,004,227 26,752 3.56 3,181,365 27,958 3.52 Total interest-earning assets 4,061,497 31,799 3.13 4,052,611 34,446 3.40 Allowance for credit losses (31,623 ) (34,119 ) Net interest-earning assets 4,029,874 4,018,492 Cash and due from banks 35,491 31,488 Premises and equipment, net 38,102 39,696 Other assets 132,671 139,330 $ 4,236,138 $ 4,229,006 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Savings, NOW & money market deposits $ 1,864,640 1,194 .26 $ 1,698,207 2,359 .56 Time deposits 322,987 1,593 1.98 496,691 2,886 2.34 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,187,627 2,787 .51 2,194,898 5,245 .96 Short-term borrowings 54,985 350 2.55 61,133 266 1.75 Long-term debt 226,002 1,146 2.03 448,351 2,162 1.94 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,468,614 4,283 .70 2,704,382 7,673 1.14 Checking deposits 1,327,332 1,109,620 Other liabilities 25,649 32,179 3,821,595 3,846,181 Stockholders' equity 414,543 382,825 $ 4,236,138 $ 4,229,006 Net interest income (1) $ 27,516 $ 26,773 Net interest spread (1) 2.43 % 2.26 % Net interest margin (1) 2.71 % 2.64 %

(1) Tax-equivalent basis. Interest income on a tax-equivalent basis includes the additional amount of interest income that would have been earned if the Corporation's investment in tax-exempt loans and investment securities had been made in loans and investment securities subject to federal income taxes yielding the same after-tax income. The tax-equivalent amount of $1.00 of nontaxable income was $1.27 for each period presented using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21%.

