Principal Solar and IntelliMedia Networks to Collaborate on a Global Virtual Environment Summit Platform to Reduce Carbon Footprint

29.07.2021   

DALLAS, TEXAS, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Principal Solar, Inc. (OTC Pink: PSWW) (“Principal” or “the Company”), a strategic investor in technologies that support next-generation opportunities in traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors as well as an investor in and acquirer and operator of undervalued petroleum-producing properties, today announced that it has entered into a collaborative agreement with IntelliMedia Networks Inc. (“IntelliMedia”), a US based company committed to the delivery of world-class media delivery solutions for customers worldwide. The two companies intend to jointly develop a Global Virtual Environment Summit Platform with the express goal of reducing the carbon footprint of in-person summits while preserving the impact of the experience for attendees.

“The dilemma with most environmental summits has always been the amount of energy consumed by the very group gathered to discuss and effect change on carbon reduction,” said K. Bryce “Rick” Toussaint, CPA, MBA, Chairman and CEO of Principal Solar. “To alleviate this problem and make global gatherings carbon neutral, Intellimedia Networks and Principal Solar plan to launch a virtual conference management platform designed to make the virtual experience as close as possible to a real conference gathering.”

The platform will be developed to provide virtual show floor and booth presence, live and on demand broadcasting of seminars, sales and marketing interaction with exhibitors via integrated video conferencing, social interaction among participants, marketing and information collateral distribution, and host of other immersive and engaging features.

About Intellimedia Networks
IntelliMedia Networks, an ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015, ISO/IEC 20000-1-2011 certified company, solves the world’s complex problems enriching content and user experience. From complex enterprise solutions to consumer applications, IntelliMedia simplifies through its broad set of products and solutions. IntelliMedia has built some of the most widely used enterprise and consumer products for its customers.

For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.intellimedianetworks.com.

About Principal Solar
Principal Solar is a strategic investor in technologies that support next-generation opportunities in traditional, renewable, and clean energy sectors as well as an acquirer and operator of undervalued petroleum-producing properties.

For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.pswwenergy.com

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 
The statements contained in this news release which are not historical facts may be "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. For example, statements that describe PSWW' hopes, plans, objectives, goals, intentions, or expectations are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this news release. Numerous factors, many of which are beyond PSWWs' control, will affect actual results. PSWW undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. This news release should be read in conjunction with PSWWs' most recent financial reports and other filings posted with the OTC Markets and/or the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission by PSWW.

Principal Solar Contact
K. Bryce “Rick” Toussaint, CPA, MBA
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
kt@pswwenergy.com
214.885.0032

Investor Relations Contact
Michael Briola
invest@pswwenergy.com





