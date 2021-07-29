Harsco Environmental to Implement MachineMax Equipment Management Technology

The solution provided by MachineMax, a Royal Dutch Shell company , will enable Harsco Environmental to access real-time data and reporting about its global on-site fleet, providing a single equipment management platform that helps track and better manage carbon emissions from the equipment used in its operations.

CAMP HILL, Pa., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC), a global market leading provider of environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, today announced its Harsco Environmental (HE) division will be implementing MachineMax , an equipment management platform to help it reach its sustainability goals while maximizing the productivity and profitability of its heavy equipment around the globe.

“In 2019, we set a corporate-wide goal to reduce the energy and carbon intensity of our operations 15-percent by 2025,” said Cope Willis, Vice President of Sustainability and Environmental Solutions at Harsco Corporation. “The MachineMax platform will provide us another tool to help accelerate our progress in achieving these goals in Harsco Environmental.”

In addition to helping Harsco reduce energy use and emissions, MachineMax will allow Harsco Environmental to pinpoint operational inefficiencies such as excessive idling and site bottlenecks by analyzing machine data using Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence technologies. Reducing inefficiencies reduces cycle times, which, in turn, further reduces emissions.

“We look forward to deploying MachineMax technology to further enhance our strategic vision to help our customers develop sustainable environmental solutions and to ensure we apply these same concepts across a vast variety of assets,” said Troy Morris, Global Director of Asset Management at Harsco Environmental. “We will use the data and insights MachineMax can provide to reduce our carbon emissions and operate our assets in a more sustainable way.”

This platform will be used in more than 30 countries and represents a significant step towards the reduction of carbon emissions across Harsco’s operations by increasing efficiency to improve sustainability.

“Using digital tools to push the decarbonization agenda is the way forward, and I am so excited to be working with Harsco Environmental to help them on their journey,” said Shweta Saxena, Chief Executive Officer at MachineMax. “Together with our cutting-edge technology and their expertise, I know that we will reinvent the way that machine data is being used to reduce CO2 emissions.”

To learn more about Harsco’s market-leading environmental solutions, visit www.harsco-environmental.com.

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 12,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com.

About Harsco Environmental

Harsco's Environmental division is the largest and most comprehensive provider of onsite material processing and environmental services to the global metals industry, with operations at over 130 customer sites across more than 32 countries. The division is a technology partner to cleaner, more efficient metal production, providing customers with economically and environmentally viable solutions for the treatment and reuse of production waste streams. Visit www.harsco-environmental.com to learn more.