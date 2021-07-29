checkAd

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Announces Senior Leadership Additions

-- Pamela Cramer appointed Chief Human Resources Officer --

-- Linda Shapiro Manning, M.D., Ph.D., appointed Senior Vice President, Clinical --

BOSTON, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RYTM), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the care of people living with rare genetic diseases of obesity, today announced the appointments of Pamela Cramer as Chief Human Resources Officer and Linda Shapiro Manning, M.D., Ph.D., as Senior Vice President, Clinical.

“We are excited to welcome Pam and Linda to the Rhythm team at a transformational time for the company, as we work to deliver IMCIVREE (setmelanotide) to patients with certain rare genetic diseases of obesity in the United States and Europe and expand our reach with a multi-faceted, global clinical development strategy,” said David Meeker, M.D., Rhythm Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President. “Pam brings deep talent management and organizational development experience and a strong track record as an effective business partner, and Linda comes with significant clinical experience in obesity, both as a practicing physician and clinical development leader in industry. We are thrilled both senior leaders chose to join us and look forward to their contributions as we execute on our mission.”

Ms. Cramer joined Rhythm as Chief Human Resources Officer, effective July 26. She brings 20 years of leadership experience in organizational effectiveness, talent development and human resources (HR) transformation with globally diverse life sciences and financial services companies. She joins Rhythm from Foundation Medicine, where she most recently served as Head of People Solutions and was responsible for leading HR delivery for its more than 1700 employees. Prior to that, Ms. Cramer held senior HR positions at Cambridge Associates, PAREXEL International and Epsilon Data Management. Earlier in her career, Ms. Cramer served in a wide range of positions at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and General Electric, where she began her career as a graduate of the Human Resources Leadership Program. She holds an M.B.A. from Georgetown University.

