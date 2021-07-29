Banco Santander-Chile Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings

Net income attributable to shareholders in 2Q21 totaled Ch$185,478 million (Ch$0.98 per share and US$0.54 per ADR), increasing 2.1% compared to 1Q21 (from now on QoQ) and 118.6% compared to 2Q20 (from now on YoY). Strong YoY results were driven by a 15.1% increase in net interest income, which in turn was driven by asset growth and an improved funding mix. Provision expense also decreased 49.9% as asset quality continues to improve despite the pandemic. 2Q21 provision expense also includes an additional provision of Ch$18,000 million recognized in order to increase coverage ratios considering the uncertainty surrounding the potential impacts on credit quality of the COVID-19 crisis. Operating expenses, meanwhile, only increased 3.2% YoY. Compared to 1Q21, the higher net income was mainly due to higher revenues. The Bank notched its third consecutive quarter of plus 20% ROAE which reached 21.6% in 2Q21.

Net income attributable to shareholders in 6M21 totaled Ch$367,191 million (Ch$1.95 per share and US$1.06 per ADR), a 60.4% increase compared to the same period in 2020. The Bank’s ROAE for 6M21 was 21.0% compared to 13.0% in 6M20.

First bank in Chile to be certified by the Ministry of Women and Gender Equality

In July, we became the first bank in Chile to receive the Sello Iguala Conciliación (Certification for Equal Reconciliation) from the Chilean Ministry for Women and Gender Equality. This acknowledges the Bank’s commitment to gender equality and reconciliation of work, family and personal life.

The Bank agrees to:

Promote equal opportunity

Create, reform and be aware of language and communications

Facilitate and promote work/ life balance through initiatives

Guarantee safe workplaces, preventing work and sexual harassment

Comply with local and international laws referring to gender equality

Be a leader and ensure the improvement of gender equality and work/life balance management systems

Life and Superdigital driving digital account openings