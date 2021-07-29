checkAd

Celestica Invests in New US State-of-the-Art Facility

As part of Celestica’s AbelConn business, the facility delivers advantages of cost, performance, and speed-to-market to Celestica’s customers in highly regulated industries

TORONTO, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica Inc. (TSX: CLS) (NYSE: CLS), a leader in design, manufacturing and supply chain solutions for the world’s most innovative companies, today announced the grand opening of its AbelConn Electronics facility in Maple Grove, Minn., USA. AbelConn Electronics, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Celestica, provides rapid prototyping, volume manufacturing, and engineering support for the defense and aerospace industries.

The new 110,000 square foot facility gives the company the additional capacity in a key U.S. region to serve customers in Defense, Aerospace and other highly regulated markets such as HealthTech, Industrial and Smart Energy.

"Defense OEMs need a partner with highly specialized experience in designing, manufacturing, and defense product certification so they can focus on innovation and bringing mission-critical systems to market in compliance with strict military regulations and standards,” said Jack Jacobs, Vice President, Aerospace and Defense, Celestica. “Celestica and AbelConn provide all our customers with the benefits of working with an agile, responsive partner in close proximity to them with access to the resources and scale of a global tier-one company”.

As part of its growth strategy, AbelConn is expanding its core capabilities around ITAR-certified volume production for chassis, circuit card assembly (CCA), backplanes, and connectors. Additionally, the company is adding new capabilities, including engineering services, licensing, and repair and overhaul (R&O). The site is also in process of obtaining ISO 13485 certification to support the HealthTech market.

“The AbelConn team has a proven track record of flawless execution for our Defense customers,” said Jack Lawless, President, Advanced Technology Solutions, Celestica. “The new Maple Grove facility enables us to extend the same capabilities and expertise in design, manufacturing, and achieving regulatory compliance to our HealthTech, Industrial and Smart Energy customers.”

Follow this link to view a tour of the facility and hear from Celestica’s senior leadership team about how it advances the company’s strategy and its customers' successes.

About Celestica

Celestica enables the world's best brands. Through our recognized customer-centric approach, we partner with leading companies in Aerospace and Defense, Communications, Enterprise, HealthTech, Industrial, Capital Equipment, and Energy to deliver solutions for their most complex challenges. As a leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions, Celestica brings global expertise and insight at every stage of product development - from the drawing board to full-scale production and after-market services. With talented teams across North America, Europe and Asia, we imagine, develop and deliver a better future with our customers.

