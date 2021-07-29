TopBuild to Present at Jefferies 2021 Virtual Industrials Conference

Wednesday, August 4 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), a leading installer and distributor of insulation and building material products to the U.S. construction industry, announced that Robert Buck, President and Chief Executive Officer, and John Peterson, Chief Financial Officer, will present at Jefferies 2021 Virtual Industrials Conference on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time.



The 25-minute presentation will be webcast. To listen to the live webcast select the link below or go to the Investor Relations section of TopBuild’s website at www.topbuild.com. A replay of the webcast will be available one hour after the presentation ends.