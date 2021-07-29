checkAd

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. Agrees to Acquire Majority Control of Kids and Family Content Creator Curiosity Ink Media LLC

Curiosity Executive Brent Watts to Join Grom in Key Leadership Role to Guide Growth, Strategy and Revenue Opportunities

BOCA RATON, FL, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) (“Grom” or the “Company”) today announced it has entered into a definitive purchase agreement to acquire 80% of the equity and control of Curiosity Ink Media LLC (“Curiosity” or “CIM”) – a producer and developer of original kids and family content – which is expected to complement the Company’s existing offerings of brand-safe social media for kids, animation production and web filtering solutions. Upon completion of the acquisition, Grom will retain one of the key architects of Curiosity’s early success, Brent Watts, in his current role as Chief Creative Officer, where he will continue to cultivate storytelling IP for Curiosity and provide visual design acumen for the studio. The announcement was made by Darren Marks, Grom’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Closing of the purchase transaction is subject to certain regulatory and other customary closing conditions, and is expected to take place in mid-August 2021.

The acquisition will bring Curiosity’s original IP catalog to the Company’s portfolio of assets, with Watts helping to spearhead Curiosity’s migration into the Grom family. Watts will again join Russell Hicks, one of Curiosity’s founders, whose role as Chief Content Officer and President of Top Draw Animation, Inc. was announced in April.  Since its inception in 2017, Curiosity has fostered multiplatform storytelling content in publishing, preschool entertainment, series development, feature film franchises and ancillary revenue opportunities.

Curiosity recently unveiled a host of initiatives that are expected to bring its multiplatform IP to market for consumers everywhere in the coming months and years. Some of the projects that CIM recently announced include: a collaboration with global toy company Cepia LLC to develop the hit online shorts Cats vs. Pickles into a television series; and an original animated holiday musical feature Santa.com, which will serve as a companion to a Santa.com virtual holiday hub and ecommerce initiative.  Additionally, CIM will foray into publishing with new partner Dynamite Entertainment, to create books for kids rooted in Curiosity’s original IP and other brands, kicking off with PAW PatrolTM and Baldwin’s Big Adventure, which is being developed into an animated preschool series.

