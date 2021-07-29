Kala Pharmaceuticals to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

WATERTOWN, Mass., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases of the eye, today announced that it will report second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, August 5, 2021. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss these results and provide a business update at 8:00 a.m. ET.



The dial-in numbers to access the conference call are 866-300-4091 (domestic) or 703-736-7433 (international) using the conference ID 3852499. To access a live webcast and subsequent archived recording of the call, please visit “Events” in the “Investors” section on the Kala website at http://kalarx.com/.