checkAd

Impel NeuroPharma to Host Virtual Key Opinion Leader Event on August 6, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.07.2021, 14:00  |  11   |   |   

SEATTLE, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPL), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of transformative therapies for patients living with central nervous system (CNS) diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced that it will host a virtual key opinion leader (KOL) event to review the post triptan failure landscape and new options for the treatment of acute migraine. In addition, the program will cover the role of non-oral acute migraine therapies, including the history of use of dihydroergotamine (DHE), the STOP301 trial results for Impel’s lead product candidate TRUDHESA and commercial insights and opportunities in the acute migraine market. The event will take place on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 1:00pm ET.

The event will feature presentations from guest speakers Dr. Wade Cooper, Director of Headache and Neuropathic Pain at the University of Michigan School of Medicine, Dr. Stewart Tepper, Director of Dartmouth Headache Center at the Geisel School of Medicine, Dr. Nada Hindiyeh, Assistant Professor of neurology and neurological systems at Stanford Medical School and Impel NeuroPharma management.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Investors section of the Impel NeuroPharma website at https://investors.impelnp.com/. A replay of the webcast and accompanying slides will be available on the Impel NeuroPharma website following the event.

About Impel NeuroPharma

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. is a late-stage pharmaceutical company focused on utilizing its proprietary technology to develop and commercialize transformative therapies for people suffering from diseases with high unmet needs, with an initial focus on diseases of the CNS. The Company’s strategy is to rapidly advance its product candidate pipeline that pairs its proprietary Precision Olfactory Delivery (POD) system with well-established therapeutics, including TRUDHESA for the acute treatment of migraine, INP105 for the acute treatment of agitation and aggression in patients with autism, and INP107 for OFF episodes in Parkinson’s disease.

Investor Relations:
Christina Tartaglia
Stern Investor Relations
Phone: (1) 212-362-1200
Email: christina.tartaglia@sternir.com

Media Relations:
Melyssa Weible
Elixir Health Public Relations
Phone: (1) 201-723-5805
Email: mweible@elixirhealthpr.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Impel NeuroPharma to Host Virtual Key Opinion Leader Event on August 6, 2021 SEATTLE, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPL), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of transformative therapies for patients living with central nervous system …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
VALUE LINE, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL YEAR 2021 EARNINGS
Danone’s Board of Directors to initiate a composition renewal program
Bitcoin Well Announces Commencement of Trading on TSX Venture Exchange under Ticker ‘BTCW’ and ...
DATA443 ANNOUNCES SPONSORSHIP OF BLACK HAT USA CONFERENCE
Basilea announces U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation granted to lisavanbulin for the treatment of ...
Basilea gibt Erhalt des Orphan-Drug-Status von der US-amerikanischen FDA für Lisavanbulin für die ...
Everything Blockchain Releases PulseChain Update from its Major Shareholder – Overwatch Partners, ...
Gourmet Provisions International Corp. (GMPR) Announces Gluten-Free Frozen Pizza to be in 25+ ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
Entry into exclusive negotiations between Artefact's main shareholders and Ardian Expansion to ...
H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others
Genetic Technologies Rapidly Accelerating Commercialization Plans
Silicon Motion Confirms Quarterly Dividend
Reverse the Silence Campaign Casts a National Spotlight on Overdose Risks Associated with Opioid ...
Magna to Acquire Veoneer, Positioning Magna’s ADAS Business as a Global Leader in a Fast-Growing ...
Edenred and Gecina are working to transform the lunch break experience with the “virtual ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board