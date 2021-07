Impel NeuroPharma to Host Virtual Key Opinion Leader Event on August 6, 2021

SEATTLE, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPL), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of transformative therapies for patients living with central nervous system (CNS) diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced that it will host a virtual key opinion leader (KOL) event to review the post triptan failure landscape and new options for the treatment of acute migraine. In addition, the program will cover the role of non-oral acute migraine therapies, including the history of use of dihydroergotamine (DHE), the STOP301 trial results for Impel’s lead product candidate TRUDHESA and commercial insights and opportunities in the acute migraine market. The event will take place on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 1:00pm ET.



The event will feature presentations from guest speakers Dr. Wade Cooper, Director of Headache and Neuropathic Pain at the University of Michigan School of Medicine, Dr. Stewart Tepper, Director of Dartmouth Headache Center at the Geisel School of Medicine, Dr. Nada Hindiyeh, Assistant Professor of neurology and neurological systems at Stanford Medical School and Impel NeuroPharma management.