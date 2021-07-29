checkAd

InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC INND) Upgraded to Pink Current by OTC Markets

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
29.07.2021, 14:00  |  20   |   |   

InnerScope plans to upgrade to OTCQB as soon as practicable

ROSEVILLE, Calif., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire --  InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTC: INND) ("InnerScope" or the “Company”), an emerging and disruptive leader in the direct-to-consumer hearing technology space, is pleased to announce today that the Company has filed all of its financial reports with OTC Markets, has submitted an attorney opinion letter, and has now been declared officially “Pink Current.” 

InnerScope filed all of its annual disclosure statements and the financial report for its first quarter ending March 31, 2021, with OTC Markets, bringing its financial reporting obligations current. In addition, the Company plans to upgrade to the OTCQB as soon as it can meet all the requirements to trade on this market.

Matthew Moore, president and CEO of InnerScope, stated, “InnerScope is very pleased to announce today that we are again current with our financial reporting. We appreciate the loyalty, patience and support from our shareholders during this period. Bringing the Company Pink Current has been a key focus for our management team during the course of 2021. We also plan to upgrade our security to the OTCQB once we meet the independent director and other requirements and hope to announce this in the near term. Both of these steps are expected to increase shareholder value and, once these items are in our rearview mirror, allow us to continue focusing on driving market penetration and revenue expansion for InnerScope’s innovative and affordable direct-to-consumer hearing products.

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTC: INND):

InnerScope is a manufacturer and distributor/retailer of direct-to-consumer ("DTC") FDA (Food and Drug Administration) registered Bluetooth app-controlled hearing aids, Bluetooth app-controlled personal sound amplifier products (PSAPs), hearing-related treatment therapies, doctor-formulated dietary hearing and tinnitus supplements, and assorted hearing and health-related products targeting primarily the 48 million Americans suffering from hearing-related issues. The Company's overall mission is to improve the quality of life for the estimated 70 million people in North America and the 1.5 billion people worldwide who has some form of hearing loss.

