PJX Resources Options Historical Estella Mine Property From Imperial Metals

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / PJX Resources Inc. ("PJX")(TSXV:PJX.V) is pleased to announce the option of the historical Estella mine crown grants (the "Estella Property") from Imperial Metals Corporation ("Imperial"). The 14 Estella crown grants are encompassed by PJX's large Dewdney Trail Property (see map below). The property is road accessible and located approximately 30 km northeast of Cranbrook, British Columbia.

John Keating, President of PJX commented: "PJX's Dewdney Trail Property and the Estella Property have potential to host intrusive related gold and copper deposits as well as sedimentary hosted massive silver-lead-zinc mineralization similar to the historical Kootenay King mine located approximately 5 km to the south. The Estella crown grants have had no significant work or exploration since the late 1960's. Having access to the crown grants will allow PJX to complete mapping and geophysics across both the Estella claims and PJX's adjacent large land holdings this summer to define targets to drill."