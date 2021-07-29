checkAd

PJX Resources Options Historical Estella Mine Property From Imperial Metals

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / PJX Resources Inc. ("PJX")(TSXV:PJX.V) is pleased to announce the option of the historical Estella mine crown grants (the "Estella Property") from Imperial Metals Corporation ("Imperial"). The 14 Estella crown grants are encompassed by PJX's large Dewdney Trail Property (see map below). The property is road accessible and located approximately 30 km northeast of Cranbrook, British Columbia.

John Keating, President of PJX commented: "PJX's Dewdney Trail Property and the Estella Property have potential to host intrusive related gold and copper deposits as well as sedimentary hosted massive silver-lead-zinc mineralization similar to the historical Kootenay King mine located approximately 5 km to the south. The Estella crown grants have had no significant work or exploration since the late 1960's. Having access to the crown grants will allow PJX to complete mapping and geophysics across both the Estella claims and PJX's adjacent large land holdings this summer to define targets to drill."

Estella Option Terms

Subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, PJX can earn a 100% interest in the Estella Property by making cash payments, or share equivalent payments, to Imperial totalling $250,000 over a 5 year period as follows:

  • $15,000 on signing the agreement; and
  • $20,000 on or before July 26, 2022; and
  • $25,000 on or before July 26, 2023; and
  • $30,000 on or before July 26, 2024; and
  • $35,000 on or before July 26, 2025; and
  • $125,000 on or before July 26, 2026

Upon exercise of the option by PJX, Imperial will retain a Net Smelter Return Royalty ("NSR") of 2% in respect of the Estella Property. PJX will have the right to buy back 50% of the NSR [being a 1% NSR] for $1,000,000, and the remaining 50% of the NSR [being a 1% NSR] for an additional $1,000,000.

Estella Mine Background - (Source: British Columbia Geological Survey, Bulletin 84)

  • Estella Mine operated intermittently from 1951-1967.
  • Total of 109,518 tonnes of ore was milled, yielding approximately 6,393 kg silver, 5,181 tonnes lead, 9,834 tonnes zinc with minor gold and copper in concentrates.
  • Estella deposit is a silver-lead-zinc vein zone that is up to 7 metre in width that cuts Proterozoic age Aldridge sediments adjacent to a younger, Cretaceous age, intrusive called the Estella Stock.
Dewdney Trail Property map with Estella Crown Grants and road/trail access

