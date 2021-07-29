Novamind Opens 5th Clinic Location Specialized in Integrative Psychiatry for Patients with Treatment-Resistant Conditions

Company executes organic growth mandate, on track to open four new clinics by Q3 2021TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTC PINK:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company …

Company executes organic growth mandate, on track to open four new clinics by Q3 2021TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTC PINK:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company …

Company executes organic growth mandate, on track to open four new clinics by Q3 2021 TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTC PINK:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, is pleased to announce that it has completed the construction of a new clinic focused on integrative psychiatric care and clinical research in Draper, Utah (the "New Clinic"). The New Clinic is centrally located along the Wasatch Front, where the majority of Utah's population resides and will serve as a referral center for clients with treatment-resistant mental health conditions including depression, eating disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). With the opening of the New Clinic, Novamind is on track to open four new locations in Utah by September 2021, doubling the size of its network to eight clinics. Through strategic acquisitions and accelerated organic growth, Novamind anticipates expanding across other US states by the end of 2021.