Novamind Opens 5th Clinic Location Specialized in Integrative Psychiatry for Patients with Treatment-Resistant Conditions
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTC PINK:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, is pleased to announce that it has completed the construction of a new clinic focused on integrative psychiatric care and clinical research in Draper, Utah (the "New Clinic"). The New Clinic is centrally located along the Wasatch Front, where the majority of Utah's population resides and will serve as a referral center for clients with treatment-resistant mental health conditions including depression, eating disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).
With the opening of the New Clinic, Novamind is on track to open four new locations in Utah by September 2021, doubling the size of its network to eight clinics. Through strategic acquisitions and accelerated organic growth, Novamind anticipates expanding across other US states by the end of 2021.
The New Clinic is purposefully planned and built to provide the most ideal setting to conduct psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy. It thoughtfully incorporates design elements from Novamind's new flagship clinic concept that will be unveiled to the public in the near future. The New Clinic enables client access to the Company's innovative, evidence-based therapies in individual and group settings, and will also serve as a key training site for clinicians. Upon future U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval, the New Clinic anticipates providing more psychedelic therapies and medicines including MDMA and psilocybin.
"We are on a mission to reduce suffering and optimize wellness and are committed to shaping the future of psychedelic medicine in a responsible and accessible way," said Dr. Reid Robison, Novamind's Chief Medical Officer. "With traditional mental health treatments proving ineffective for too many, we look forward to providing psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy at the Draper clinic for treatment-resistant conditions."
The New Clinic is also home to a dedicated clinical research facility, supported by Novamind's expertise in trial design and implementation. When appropriate, clients of the New Clinic may consent to participate in clinical trials for psychedelic medicine and other research-stage treatments. The New Clinic will also host research studies to validate Novamind's evidenced-based psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy protocols for treatment-resistant conditions.
