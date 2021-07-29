checkAd

FBX of Informa Financial Intelligence and Novantas Announce Name of New Business

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
29.07.2021, 14:08  |  24   |   |   

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FBX, an Informa Financial Intelligence business, alongside Novantas, announced today the name of their combined business—Curinos—a new entity equipping financial institutions with expanded data sets, intelligent technologies and market expertise that empower clients to make more profitable, data-driven decisions faster.

Curinos is the newest subsidiary of Informa plc (LSE: INF), resulting from the combination of its Financial Benchmarking & Omnichannel Experience (FBX) business with Novantas, Inc., a preeminent fintech provider of advanced decision support systems and data to the banking industry.

Together, Curinos creates a leading data intelligence business serving global financial institutions across lending, deposits, and digital banking solutions. Curinos, a combination of the words "customers," "innovation" and "nos," the Spanish word for "us," reflects the forward-thinking vision of the unified businesses.

"What happens when you wire together powerful benchmarking data with the industry's premier fintech banking experts?" said Curinos CEO Craig Woodward. "It results in Curinos —an organization that delivers transformative insights that consistently push the needle forward for our clients, exposing new avenues for growth."

"Our goal is to outpace the competition with an innovative approach that helps financial institutions expand their reach and more aggressively tackle the challenges of the digital world," said Curinos Chair of the Board Mark Greene. "With Curinos, we envision a force that introduces new competitive strategies in the marketplace."

Curinos will complete a comprehensive brand launch and visual changeover on August 16th, which will include the unveiling of its full brand story and new website.

About Informa Financial Intelligence
Financial Intelligence, part of the Informa Intelligence Division of Informa plc, is a leading provider of products and services helping financial institutions around the world cut through the noise and take decisive action. Informa Financial Intelligence's solutions provide unparalleled insight into market opportunity, competitive performance and customer segment behavioral patterns and performance through specialized industry research, intelligence, and insight. For more information, please visit https://financialintelligence.informa.com.

About Financial Benchmarking & Omnichannel Experience (FBX)
Financial Benchmarking & Omnichannel Experience (FBX), a subsidiary of Informa plc (LSE: INF), provides bank peer benchmarking services, banking workflow solutions and omnichannel banking experience research services to retail banks worldwide. FBX, part of Informa Financial Intelligence, brings together competitive performance data and customer journey research to provide a comprehensive assessment of a competitive position. Through a synchronized view, FBX provides targeted information to identify key levers for improving relative performance. For additional information, please visit https://financialintelligence.informa.com/fbx.

About Novantas, Inc. 
Novantas, a leading fintech provider of advanced decision support systems and data, provides financial institutions licensed offerings such as cross-bank data, predictive scoring and advanced analytics. Serving hundreds of the world's largest banking institutions, Novantas delivers solutions that allow clients to be precise, nimble and economic as they transition their customers into a digital world. With focus on providing products that improve each bank's ability to target and acquire customers, increase customer relationship value, optimize rate pricing and volume, improve distribution network efficiency, launch new products more profitably and accelerate digital transformation, Novantas delivers actionable intelligence on customers deposits and markets. For additional information, please visit www.novantas.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:    
Zach Allegretti, JConnelly
973-850-7341
zallegrettiII@jconnelly.com

Novantas logo

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1282848/FBX__Informa_Financial_Intelligence_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1496476/Novantas_Logo.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FBX of Informa Financial Intelligence and Novantas Announce Name of New Business NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - FBX, an Informa Financial Intelligence business, alongside Novantas, announced today the name of their combined business—Curinos—a new entity equipping financial institutions with expanded data sets, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FountainCap extends flagship China strategy to Europe with UCITS launch
Are Textbooks Holding Back Cures for Cancer?
Reynolds U.K.'s POWER DMS Awarded Silver-Level Integration Status from DAF Trucks N.V.
KBC Releases New Version of Process Simulation Technology to Support Green Energy
Automotive Lighting Manufacturers Capitalizing on Advanced Front Headlights Sales, Overall Demand to Surpass US$ 34.7 Bn in 2021: FMI
Qualcomm Earnings Release Available on Company's Investor Relations Website
Kasisto Announces Series C Funding to Fuel Rapid Growth, Powering the Financial Services Industry ...
OKEx lists Axie Infinity's AXS
Johnson Matthey acquires assets to accelerate green hydrogen scale-up
St Kitts and Nevis Ranks as Strongest Passport Amongst Caribbean Countries That Offer Citizenship ...
Titel
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Short Sellers Are Descending On This New Oil Hotspot
Former Israel Antitrust Commissioner to Israel's Competition Authority that approved controversial merger of Unilever and Ben & Jerry's in Israel says: "Unilever Global's Ben and Jerry's announcement to end sales is illegal."
Could A Helium Shortage Derail The Tech Boom
Matterport Marks its Public Debut by Digitizing the Nasdaq MarketSite
Seadrill Limited (SDRL) - Agreement with Stakeholders to raise $350 million and reduce liabilities ...
Lumen expands its fibre network in Europe
Exhaust System Market worth $47.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...