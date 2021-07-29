DGAP-Ad-hoc: MBH Corporation Plc / Key word(s): Personnel MBH Corporation Plc: Board of Directors Announcement 29-Jul-2021 / 14:05 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

London, 29 July 2021 - Lana Coronado, non-executive Chairperson of the Board of Directors of MBH Corporation, resigns from her position for retirement, effective today. Margaret Manning was appointed from the MBH Board of Directors as her successor effective 1 August 2021. Manning has started her career as a chartered accountant at PwC and has previous Chairperson experience as Chair of the UK-ASEAN Business Council (UKABC) after serving as its non-executive director for 3 years. She also founded the full-service digital consultancy 'Reading Room' in 1998, based in the UK.

'On behalf of all MBH Group companies, I would like to welcome Margaret to MBH and wish her all the very best as she steps into this new role. And also to thank Lana for her contribution and commitment to MBH over the past year. I wish her the very best going forward' said Callum Laing, CEO, MBH Corporation.

About MBH

MBH Corporation plc is a diversified investment holding company, listed on the Frankfurt and Dusseldorf Stock Exchanges. The company acquires small to medium enterprises across multiple geographies and sectors that are well established, profitable and looking to scale. By leveraging the Agglomeration strategy, MBH Corporation plc is able to create substantial shareholder value through the consistent and accretive acquisition of excellent companies.

www.mbhcorporation.com

