Kaleyra to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Kaleyra, Inc. (“Kaleyra” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: KLR) (KLR WS), a rapidly growing cloud communications software provider delivering secure application programming interfaces (APIs) and connectivity solutions in the API/Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) market, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter 2021 on Monday, August 9th, 2021 before the market opens.

Management will conduct an investor conference call that same day at 8:00am EST (2:00 p.m. PST) to discuss these results. Questions will be taken after management’s presentation. A live webcast of the call and the replay will be available in the Investors section of the Kaleyra website at https://investors.kaleyra.com/news-events/ir-calendar.