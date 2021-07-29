checkAd

Kaleyra to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Kaleyra, Inc. (“Kaleyra” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: KLR) (KLR WS), a rapidly growing cloud communications software provider delivering secure application programming interfaces (APIs) and connectivity solutions in the API/Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) market, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter 2021 on Monday, August 9th, 2021 before the market opens.

Management will conduct an investor conference call that same day at 8:00am EST (2:00 p.m. PST) to discuss these results. Questions will be taken after management’s presentation. A live webcast of the call and the replay will be available in the Investors section of the Kaleyra website at https://investors.kaleyra.com/news-events/ir-calendar.

To Participate via Telephone:
 US: 877-407-0792
International: 201-689-8263
Conference ID: 13721720

Replay of the Call:
 US: 844-512-2921
International: 412-317-6671
The replay will begin approximately 2 hours after the call has ended and will continue until Monday, August 23 at 11:59 PM ET.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE American: KLR) (KLR WS), is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Through its proprietary platform, Kaleyra manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra’s technology today makes it possible to safely and securely manage billions of messages monthly with a reach to hundreds of MNOs and over 190 countries. For more information: https://www.kaleyra.com/.




