Argo Welcomes Colleen Sullivan, Maria Perrella and Sarah Gow to Its Board of Directors

Colleen Sullivan is currently the Chief Executive Officer of CMT Digital, a division of CMT Group, specializing in crypto-asset trading and blockchain technology investments. Colleen brings with her many years of experience as an attorney in private practice, both at Sidley Austin LLP and as a co-founder and Managing Member of Sullivan Wolf Kailus LLC. Colleen holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of St. Francis and a Juris Doctor from the DePaul University of Law. Currently, Colleen acts as an advisor to the Digital Chamber of Commerce and sits on the FinTech Women Executive Advisory Council.

Argo Blockchain plc (LSE: ARB; OTCQX: ARBKF), (“Argo” or the “Company”), a global leader in sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining, today announced that the appointment of Colleen Sullivan, Maria Perrella, and Sarah Gow as independent non-executive directors, and of Alex Appleton as an executive director, effective as of July 29, 2021. The new members bring decades of synergistic experience within the cryptocurrency, blockchain and finance sectors, to help Argo bolster its position as a global leader in cryptocurrency mining.

Maria Perrella most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer of MDA, a Canadian-based international space mission partner, and the previous twelve years at ATS, a TSX-listed automation company with over 4,500 employees across six countries. Maria’s various roles have allowed her to develop skills in financial planning and corporate governance and compliance, and her many years as a Chief Financial Officer have provided her with extensive experience in M&A, capital markets, and strategic corporate finance. Maria holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from York University and is a Chartered Public Accountant in Ontario, Canada.

Sarah Gow has over 19 years of experience in the banking industry, including over 11 years at Citigroup Asset Management where she served as a Director of Global Operations in New York as well as the Head of Operations in London. Sarah also worked at HSBC Global Asset Management for two years as a Project Manager. She was also a founding partner of UK-based asset management company, TrinityCapM Ltd.

Alex Appleton has served as the Company’s Finance Director since September 2020 and in line with his increasing responsibilities and valuable contributions to the Company, has been appointed as a director.

The Company would also like to recognize the ongoing commitment, hard work, and devotion to the team of Perry Hothi and are pleased to formally announce his appointment to Chief Technology Officer of Argo Blockchain.

Peter Wall, Chief Executive of Argo, said: “After an extensive selection process, we are delighted to welcome Colleen, Maria, and Sarah to the board as independent directors. Each brings a wealth of experience within the cryptocurrency, technology, and finance sectors, and specific insight that will be invaluable as Argo looks to continue to progress as a global leader in cryptocurrency mining.”

“I am also pleased to welcome Alex Appleton to the board as an executive director following his valuable contribution to the Company’s business to date,” continued Wall. “Alex’s expertise in his Finance Director role, alongside the ongoing commitment and hard work of CTO Perry Hothi and the rest of the team, is integral to the continued success of Argo.”

Argo would also like to take this opportunity to thank Ian Macleod, James Savage and Marco D’Attanasio, whose departures as executive chairman and non-executive directors respectively coincides with these appointments, for their significant contributions to the Company. Following Ian MacLeod’s departure, Peter Wall has been appointed the Company’s interim Chairman, and is anticipated to hold the position alongside his role as Chief Executive, until a suitable candidate has been identified.

“I would also like to thank Ian, James, and Marco for their exceptional service during their tenure as the Company’s Executive Chairman and non-executive directors respectively, said Wall. “Their contributions, knowledge, and oversight have been pivotal in establishing Argo thus far.”

About Argo

Argo Blockchain plc is a global leader in cryptocurrency mining with one of the largest and most efficient operations powered by clean energy. The Company is headquartered in London, UK and its shares are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker: ARB and on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States under the ticker: ARBKF.

