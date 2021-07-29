Ocular Therapeutix Announces First Patient Dosed in U.S.-based Phase 1 Clinical Trial of OTX-TKI for the Treatment of Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, today announced that it has dosed the first patient in the United States Phase 1 clinical trial of OTX-TKI (axitinib intravitreal implant) for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

“We are very excited to have recently begun dosing patients in this U.S. trial,” said Michael Goldstein, MD, MBA, President, Ophthalmology and Chief Medical Officer of Ocular Therapeutix. “The start of this trial is significant as this will be the first clinical trial that will dose subjects with our single, higher dose, 600 µg implant. While current anti-VEGF treatments are effective, their durability is limited. OTX-TKI has the potential to be a new sustained release administration with 6 months or longer durability and a new mechanism of action for the treatment of patients with wet AMD and other retinal diseases. Based on early data from our Australian Phase 1 clinical trial, OTX-TKI has initially demonstrated acceptable tolerability, preliminary biological activity in some patients and durability for up to six months or longer in some cases.”