Ocular Therapeutix Announces First Patient Dosed in U.S.-based Phase 1 Clinical Trial of OTX-TKI for the Treatment of Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, today announced that it has dosed the first patient in the United States Phase 1 clinical trial of OTX-TKI (axitinib intravitreal implant) for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).

“We are very excited to have recently begun dosing patients in this U.S. trial,” said Michael Goldstein, MD, MBA, President, Ophthalmology and Chief Medical Officer of Ocular Therapeutix. “The start of this trial is significant as this will be the first clinical trial that will dose subjects with our single, higher dose, 600 µg implant. While current anti-VEGF treatments are effective, their durability is limited. OTX-TKI has the potential to be a new sustained release administration with 6 months or longer durability and a new mechanism of action for the treatment of patients with wet AMD and other retinal diseases. Based on early data from our Australian Phase 1 clinical trial, OTX-TKI has initially demonstrated acceptable tolerability, preliminary biological activity in some patients and durability for up to six months or longer in some cases.”

The Phase 1 clinical trial in the U.S. is a prospective, randomized, controlled, multi-center trial evaluating a single OTX-TKI implant containing a 600 µg dose of axitinib, compared with a 2 mg dose of aflibercept administered every eight weeks in subjects previously treated with anti-VEGF therapy. This trial is designed to assess the safety, tolerability, and biological activity of OTX-TKI for the treatment of wet AMD. The U.S.-based clinical trial of OTX-TKI is being conducted under an exploratory IND (eIND) application at five sites with a total of 20 randomized subjects: 15 subjects being treated with a single OTX-TKI implant containing 600 µg dose of axitinib in combination with an anti-VEGF induction injection, and 5 subjects being treated at eight-week intervals with a dose of aflibercept.

About Age-Related Macular Degeneration

AMD, a progressive retinal disease that is the leading cause of blindness in adults over the age of 60, is estimated to affect approximately 11 to 15 million people in the U.S. AMD affects the center portion of the retina, called the macula, which is responsible for central vision and color perception. There are two forms of AMD; the dry form, which affects between 85-90% of patients, and the wet form, an aggressive form of AMD which affects the remaining 10-15% of patients. In patients with wet AMD, abnormal blood vessels grow underneath and into the retina. These abnormal blood vessels leak fluid and blood into and beneath the retina, causing vision loss.

