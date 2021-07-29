Helios Technologies Furthers ESG Program with Giving Initiative

In March, the Helios Board of Directors established the Company’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Committee to further solidify corporate responsibility and sustainability as part of the Company’s business strategy. Today’s announcement of Helios’s partnership with America’s Charities reinforces its commitment to a best-in-class ESG program that will benefit communities, charities, and its global work force.

Helios Technologies (Nasdaq: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, today announced the launch of a workplace philanthropy initiative in partnership with America’s Charities, a leader in workplace giving and employee engagement. The initiative is called “Helios Engage” and is a web-based platform that enables the Company to globally manage employee giving, volunteerism, corporate giving, and aid to employees during times of hardship.

Josef Matosevic, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Helios Engage will not only allow Helios to provide its employees with a platform to support a wide variety of charities, but will also offer opportunities to volunteer and give back to the communities in which we live and work. With this initiative, we have established a matching gift program to further emphasize our commitment to our employees and supporting these great causes. Additionally, Helios Engage provides for an Employee Assistance Fund (EAF) where employees around the globe can receive financial assistance in times of hardship. Helios employees can donate to the EAF to directly support their colleagues in need. The platform will also track corporate dollars directly donated by Helios and its subsidiaries across the globe. This partnership allows the Company to maximize its positive social impact through global charitable giving efforts and to give back to our communities through volunteerism.”

This new initiative will allow all Helios global employees to support charities they care about while allowing Helios to enhance its impact on those facing substantial social and economic challenges throughout its global footprint. Helios and its employees share a proud history of corporate goodwill, providing support to social and environmental causes that will lead to a more sustainable world.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 85 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition. The company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com.

About America’s Charities

America’s Charities is a 501(c)(3) membership-based nonprofit that inspires employees and organizations to support causes they care about. America’s Charities’ deep expertise in workplace giving and employee engagement is anchored in its history in helping private and public sector employers support charities of their choice, which in turn provides more sustainable, unrestricted revenue to nonprofits that are changing our world. Since 1980, America’s Charities has raised more than a half billion dollars in corporate, federal, state and local government workplace giving campaigns, benefiting tens of thousands of nonprofits addressing causes including education, human rights, hunger, poverty, research, animal welfare, veteran assistance, disaster relief, and health services. More information about America’s Charities is at www.charities.org, as well as on our social media networks.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210729005335/en/