CAI International, Inc. Announces Receipt by Subsidiary CAL Funding IV Limited of Requisite Consents in Consent Solicitation Relating to its 2.22% Fixed Rate Asset-Backed Notes, Series 2020-1, Class A

The Consent Solicitation expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 28, 2021 (the “Expiration Time”). The holders who delivered valid and unrevoked consents prior to the Expiration Time will receive a cash payment of $1.00 multiplied by the Notes’ scaling factor as of the Expiration Time of the Consent Solicitation per each $1,000 original principal amount of Notes for which consents were delivered by such holders. Such payment is expected to be made immediately prior to the Migration.

CAI International, Inc. (NYSE: CAI) (“CAI” or the “Company”), one of the world’s leading transportation finance companies, announced today that its subsidiary CAL Funding IV Limited (“CAL Funding”) has received the requisite consents, under a consent solicitation (the “Consent Solicitation”) related to CAL Funding’s 2.22% Fixed Rate Asset-Backed Notes, Series 2020-1, Class A (the “Notes”), to enter into a supplemental indenture to affect certain amendments to and waivers under the indenture, dated September 9, 2020, between CAL Funding and Wilmington Trust, National Association, as trustee, as amended. The amendments and waivers were sought in connection with the proposed migration (the “Migration”) of the jurisdiction of certain of the Company’s subsidiaries, including CAL Funding, to the United States, which migration is among the conditions to closing of the previously-announced proposed acquisition by merger (the “Merger”) of CAI by Mitsubishi HC Capital Inc. (“MHC”). The amendments to the indenture will become effective immediately prior to, and contingent upon, the effectiveness of the Migration, which will precede the closing of the Merger.

Wells Fargo Securities served as the solicitation agent for the Consent Solicitation. D.F. King & Co., Inc. served as the information agent and tabulation agent for the Consent Solicitation.

This announcement is for informational purposes only and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any Notes or any other securities. This announcement is also not a solicitation of consents with respect to the Notes or any other securities.

About CAI International, Inc.

CAI is one of the world’s leading transportation finance companies. As of March 31, 2021, CAI operated a worldwide fleet of approximately 1.8 million CEUs of containers. CAI operates through 13 offices located in 12 countries including the United States.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Statements about the proposed Migration and the proposed merger and related transactions and all other statements in this press release, other than historical facts, constitute forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “goal,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “may,” “will” or similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and any such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the following cautionary statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and are based on current expectations and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. The Company may not be able to complete the proposed merger transaction on proposed terms or other acceptable terms or at all because of a number of factors, including, but not limited to: (1) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement, (2) the failure to obtain stockholder approval or the failure to satisfy the closing conditions in the merger agreement, (3) the potential for regulatory authorities to require divestitures, behavioral remedies or other concessions in order to obtain their approval of the proposed merger, (4) risks related to disruption of management’s attention from the Company’s ongoing business operations due to the proposed merger, (5) the effect of the announcement of the proposed merger on the ability of the Company to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with its customers, suppliers, operating results and business generally, (6) the proposed merger may involve unexpected costs, liabilities or delays, (7) the Company’s business may suffer as a result of the uncertainty surrounding the proposed merger, including the timing of the consummation of the proposed merger, (8) the outcome of any legal proceeding relating to the proposed merger, (9) the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors, including, but not limited to, those related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and (10) other risks to consummation of the proposed merger, including the risk that the proposed merger will not be consummated within the expected time period or at all, which may adversely affect the Company’s business and the price of the common stock.