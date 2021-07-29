Vacasa, North America’s Leading Vacation Rental Management Platform, to Be Publicly Listed Through Combination with TPG Pace Solutions

Vacasa , the leading vacation rental management platform in North America, has entered into an agreement to become a publicly traded company through a business combination with TPG Pace Solutions , a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”). Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company is expected to be publicly traded under the ticker symbol “VCSA.” The transaction implies a pro forma equity value for Vacasa of approximately $4.5 billion and capitalizes the business with approximately $485 million in gross cash proceeds to fund the company’s future growth plans.

Stone's Throw, a Vacasa vacation rental in Miramar Beach, Florida. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Vacasa is reimagining the vacation rental experience through our end-to-end technology platform. The integration of our purpose-built technology with our local, expert service teams brings exceptional care and greater returns to our homeowners, delivers a consistent and reliable experience to our guests, and helps us offer a large supply of professionally managed homes for our distribution partners,” said Matt Roberts, CEO of Vacasa. “As more second homeowners share their homes with guests for the first time, and travelers increasingly prefer to stay at vacation rentals, we believe our partnership with TPG Pace Solutions will help accelerate our growth and the enhancement of our technology offerings for homeowners and guests.”

TPG Pace Group, the dedicated permanent capital platform for TPG, brings deep experience and a proven track record of identifying markets at inflection points and supporting companies well-positioned to leverage structural market changes. To date, TPG Pace Group has sponsored seven special purpose acquisition companies.

“Vacasa has established a strong strategic position in a large, fragmented market, providing the company with powerful tailwinds for growth,” said Karl Peterson, Non-Executive Chairman and Director of TPG Pace Solutions, and Managing Partner of TPG Pace Group. “TPG has a long history of supporting high-growth companies, including consumer internet marketplaces, and new economy travel and leisure businesses. Leveraging our extensive public market experience, we believe our partnership will further solidify Vacasa as a scaled hospitality brand in vacation rentals. We’re excited to work with Matt and the entire Vacasa team as we transition the company to the public equity marketplace.”