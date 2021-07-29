checkAd

Mirion to Present at the Jefferies Industrials Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
29.07.2021, 14:00  |  25   |   |   

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (“Mirion”), a Charterhouse Capital Partners LLP (“Charterhouse”) portfolio company, and a leading provider of detection, measurement, analysis and monitoring solutions to the nuclear, defense, medical and research end markets, announced today that it will present at the Jefferies Industrials Conference. Members of management will present on Tuesday, August 3, at 1:00 pm ET. A webcast of the event will be available at the link HERE.

Mirion has previously announced a merger agreement with GS Acquisition Holdings Corp. (NYSE: GSAH), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), that would result in Mirion becoming a publicly listed company.

About GSAH

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE: GSAH) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company is sponsored by an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. In June 2020, GSAH completed its initial public offering, raising $750 million from investors.

About Mirion

Mirion Technologies is a leading provider of detection, measurement, analysis and monitoring solutions to the nuclear, defense, medical and research end markets. The organization aims to harness its unrivaled knowledge of ionizing radiation for the greater good of humanity. Many of the company's end markets are characterized by the need to meet rigorous regulatory standards, design qualifications and operating requirements. Headquartered in Atlanta (GA – USA), Mirion employs around 2,500 people and operates in 13 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Mirion, visit Mirion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the estimated future financial performance, financial position and financial impacts of the potential transaction, the satisfaction of closing conditions to the potential transaction and the private placement, the level of redemptions by GSAH’s public stockholders and purchase price adjustments in connection with the potential transaction, the timing of the completion of the potential transaction, the anticipated pro forma enterprise value and Adjusted EBITDA of the combined company following the potential transaction, anticipated ownership percentages of the combined company’s stockholders following the potential transaction, and the business strategy, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including as they relate to the potential transaction. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this press release, words such as “pro forma,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strive,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. When GSAH or Mirion discusses its strategies or plans, including as they relate to the potential transaction, it is making projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the beliefs of, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to, GSAH’s or Mirion’s management.

Seite 1 von 3
GS Acquisition Holdings II Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mirion to Present at the Jefferies Industrials Conference Mirion Technologies, Inc. (“Mirion”), a Charterhouse Capital Partners LLP (“Charterhouse”) portfolio company, and a leading provider of detection, measurement, analysis and monitoring solutions to the nuclear, defense, medical and research end …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tech Alert: Navigating Driver Privacy and Safety of Electric Vehicles, Self-Driving Vehicles
Air Liquide: First Half Results
Hyliion Announces Long-Range Version of Hypertruck ERX Targeting Zero-Emission Vehicle Credits
Europcar Mobility Group: First Half 2021 Results
Contemplated Tender Offer on the Company: Europcar Mobility Group Announces an Agreement With a Consortium Led by Volkswagen Designed to ...
Investors Bancorp Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Investors Bancorp, Inc. Is Fair ...
BevCanna’s Naturo Group Signs Supply Agreement with B.C. Ministry of Forests to Supply B.C. ...
Cybin Receives Final Approval to Commence Trading on the NYSE American on or About August 5
Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. Announces Stockholder Approval of Business Combination with ...
Danimer Scientific to Acquire Biodegradable Polymer Producer Novomer
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
-APi Group Corporation to Acquire Chubb Fire & Security Business for $3.1 Billion-
Pfizer and BioNTech to Provide U.S. Government with an Additional 200 Million Doses of COVID-19 ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Tyme Granted U.S. Patent Claims Covering Use of Tyrosine-Based Drug Delivery Method to Treat Cancer
QuantumScape Announces Redemption of Public Warrants
3D SYSTEMS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of 3D Systems Corporation - DDD
Tesla Releases Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
VEONEER INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Veoneer - VNE
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste