Mirion to Present at the Jefferies Industrials Conference

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (“Mirion”), a Charterhouse Capital Partners LLP (“Charterhouse”) portfolio company, and a leading provider of detection, measurement, analysis and monitoring solutions to the nuclear, defense, medical and research end markets, announced today that it will present at the Jefferies Industrials Conference. Members of management will present on Tuesday, August 3, at 1:00 pm ET. A webcast of the event will be available at the link HERE .

About GSAH

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE: GSAH) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company is sponsored by an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. In June 2020, GSAH completed its initial public offering, raising $750 million from investors.

About Mirion

Mirion Technologies is a leading provider of detection, measurement, analysis and monitoring solutions to the nuclear, defense, medical and research end markets. The organization aims to harness its unrivaled knowledge of ionizing radiation for the greater good of humanity. Many of the company's end markets are characterized by the need to meet rigorous regulatory standards, design qualifications and operating requirements. Headquartered in Atlanta (GA – USA), Mirion employs around 2,500 people and operates in 13 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Mirion, visit Mirion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

