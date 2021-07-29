checkAd

WNS Recognized as a ‘Leader’ in Multiple Utilities Services and Solutions Quadrants by ISG

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced that it has been recognized for its differentiated capabilities in Utilities Services and Solutions by ISG, a leading global technology research and advisory firm, in their 2021 Provider Lens Utilities Industry – Services and Solutions Quadrant Report for North America. For Digital Transformation Services and Solutions, WNS was named a ‘Leader’ in the midmarket sector. In addition, the company was named a ‘Leader’ in Intelligent Business Process Management Services for the Utilities industry.

The report highlights WNS’ deep domain expertise, strengths in digital solutions, advanced analytics, and a vast partner ecosystem spanning the entire utilities value chain. ISG also cites WNS’ focus on leveraging the power of digital, customer-centricity and innovative pricing models as key enablers of driving transformational outcomes for clients.

In the Digital Transformation Services and Solutions - Midmarket category, ISG observes that WNS is able to transform utilities operations and deliver measurable business outcomes to clients through its strong digital transformation portfolio and ongoing investments in developing digital tools. In the Intelligent BPM Services category, the report highlights WNS’ ability to integrate human-assisted design with AI-driven conversational insights and consulting-led customer experience strategies across the entire customer lifecycle through its WNS EXPIRIUS framework.

“The utilities industry is coping with changing consumer demands, shrinking talent pools and limited budgets for technology adoptions. WNS’ wide array of technology-led and analytics-driven end-to-end BPM solutions for the utilities industry focus on minimizing operational costs and delivering excellence. With a host of proprietary tools and strategic collaborations that leverage the power of AI, ML and advanced analytics, we have been able to set our clients firmly on the path of digital acceleration,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

“WNS has strong vertical expertise and proactive investments in partnerships, proprietary tools, digital automation and embedded analytics at the core of its service delivery to support energy and utilities clients in their digital transformation journeys,” said Amar Changulani, Senior lead Analyst, ISG.

WNS’ Utilities practice services clients across the globe with more than 3,000 FTEs. The company delivers transformational solutions that combine industry and process expertise, innovative commercial models, technology, and analytics to create exceptional client outcomes.

About WNS
 WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 380 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of June 30, 2021, WNS had 46,918 professionals across 57 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Australia, China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com.

Safe Harbor Provision
 This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

