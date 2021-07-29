checkAd

Friendable CEO Discusses Market Opportunity and Growth Strategy in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ('SCV') announces the availability of a new interview with Robert A. Rositano Jr., CEO of Friendable Inc. (OTC PINK:FDBL) ('the Company'), to discuss the timely launch of the Company's version 2.0 of the Fan Pass livestream artist platform and its aggressive strategy to achieve 'immense scalability.'

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ('SCV') announces the availability of a new interview with Robert A. Rositano Jr., CEO of Friendable Inc. (OTC PINK:FDBL) ('the Company'), to discuss the timely launch of the Company's version 2.0 of the Fan Pass livestream artist platform and its aggressive strategy to achieve 'immense scalability.'

Speaking with SCV's Stuart Smith, Rositano Jr. explains that the Fan Pass app is a platform and true artist partner that enables artists and their fans to interact authentically. Features are tailored to both the artist and the fan, depending on their individual needs and wants, including a suite of products and services that enable artists to generate revenue from virtual performances to subscribing fans, as well as from merchandise sales and other opportunities. Fans can follow specific artists and genres they love, while artists can provide the behind-the-scenes access to their most loyal supporters.

With Fan Pass, live music means real-time activity and interaction: Music, In(ter)action.

Friendable's first published mobile app was designed and released in the mobile dating category in 2014. Rositano Jr. and his brother Dean, who is president and CTO of the Company, leveraged that first experience, along with their celebrity marketing relationships from previous ventures in the music industry, to successfully transition Friendable into virtual entertainment with the release of Fan Pass last year.

'We've pivoted into a mass market opportunity that has great potential for scale, and it was very timely with the pandemic,' he says. 'We're bringing to the table a mass market opportunity for the up-and-coming artist … and wrapping them with a support system that will boost them, help acquire and add to their fan base, and more importantly really monetize in the days of uncertainty when the live venues have been shut down for so long.'

While live entertainment has seen a come-back in recent months, Rositano Jr. dismisses its revival as a risk to the Company's growth. The way he sees it, this is the perfect pivot opportunity that only builds on the original plan for the platform.

'Before the pandemic, Fan Pass was all about being prepared to take backstage experiences and bring them to fan bases that … are geographically challenged or not financially able to attend a physical venue, exclusive show or backstage meet-and-greet,' he explains, detailing the advantages of the virtual model for global fans. 'We have additional components we'll be stacking into the business model as live events, concerts and on location venues open back up.'

