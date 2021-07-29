HAVN Life Natural Health Products Now Available on Amazon.ca

With FBA designation, the Company continues to grow its retail footprint by partnering with the world's largest ecommerce siteVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Havn Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:HAVN)(OTC PINK:HAVLF)(FSE:5NP) (the "Company" or …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Havn Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:HAVN)(OTC PINK:HAVLF)(FSE:5NP) (the "Company" or "Havn Life") a biotechnology company developing natural health products and innovative therapies to support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind,

is pleased to announce it has received FBA designation from Amazon.ca for the company's new line of natural health products, which launched on June 3rd. The ecommerce giant now carries the full line of HAVN Life natural health products and ships anywhere in Canada.

"Having HAVN Life products available for purchase on Amazon.ca is a huge win for us," says Tim Moore, CEO of HAVN Life. "The reach and scope of the platform is bar none, and we are thrilled to be visible through the Amazon network so we can help build and empower healthy communities," he adds.

In addition to Amazon.ca, the HAVN Life natural health product line is available through their own ecommerce site, yourhavnlife.com, which ships products to both US and Canadian markets. The products are also available at Nesters Market and Choices Market retail locations throughout British Columbia. With a growing retail footprint, HAVN Life is increasing its revenue stream while reaching new markets and customers.

HAVN Life formulations are non-GMO, vegan, bioavailable, and naturally-derived from functional mushrooms and other plants and created with human optimization in mind. The natural health product line has been thoughtfully formulated with adaptogens and antioxidants to support overall brain health, with natural compounds that are proven to support memory, focus, energy, and overall cognitive function.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

Tim Moore

Chief Executive Officer

About Havn Life Sciences Inc.

HAVN Life Sciences is a Canadian biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychoactive compounds, the development of natural health products, and innovative mental health treatment to support brain health and enhance the capabilities of the mind. Learn more at: havnlife.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube.

Contact:

Investor Relations: ir@havnlife.com 604 687-7130

Media: savi@emergence-creative.com 647 896-8078

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company's business, products and future of the Company's business. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company's products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release

SOURCE: Havn Life Sciences Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: