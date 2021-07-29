checkAd

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Commences Production of New 340 GFX Boat

Autor: Accesswire
29.07.2021, 14:00  |  26   |   |   

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Twin Vee PowerCats, Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE), (‘Twin Vee" or the "Company") a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats, today announced that the Company has …

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Twin Vee PowerCats, Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE), (‘Twin Vee" or the "Company") a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats, today announced that the Company has commenced production of its new 340 GFX model boat.

The 340 GFX is the first of two new larger models Twin Vee plans to bring to market. At 34-feet in overall length and an 11-foot draft, the 340 GFX is designed for offshore versatility, endurance and speed. Twin gas-powered outboard motors will power the 340 GFX.

Preston Yarborough, Twin Vee's Vice-President, stated, "The 340 GFX has a four-hundred-gallon fuel tank capacity, three livewells with two in the aft and one at the helms, and has a maximum of 800 horsepower. We believe the 340 GFX will provide incredible performance in a good-looking package."

Foto: Accesswire

Rendered images of a white and powder blue Twin Vee 340 Center Console GFX

Foto: Accesswire

A side profile and aerial renderings of the 340 GFX in the water

The Company plans to present the new 340 GFX, together with several other models, at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show from October 27 -31, 2021 at the Bahia Mar Yachting Center.

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show is an annual event produced by the Marine Industries Association of South Florida. Considered to be one of the largest boat shows in the world, the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show draws quality buyers and enthusiasts able to directly interact with manufacturers and marine suppliers. In 2019, the five-day event boasted over 100,000 attendees, over 1,000 exhibitors, and displayed over 1,300 boats. More info on the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show can be found at https://www.flibs.com/en/home.html

About Twin Vee

Twin Vee is a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. Founded in 1996, the Company has been an innovator in the recreational and commercial power catamaran industry. The Company currently has eleven (11) gas-powered models in production ranging in size from its 24-foot, dual engine, center console to its newly designed 40-foot offshore 400 GFX. The Company's twin-hull catamaran running surface, known as a symmetrical catamaran hull design, adds to the Twin Vee ride quality by reducing drag, increasing fuel efficiency, and offering users a stable riding boat. Twin Vee's home base of operations is a 7.5-acre facility in Fort Pierce, Florida. Learn more at https://twinvee.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding the 340 GFX providing incredible performance in a good-looking package and plans to present the new 340 GFX, together with several other models, at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show from October 27 -31, 2021 at the Bahia Mar Yachting Center. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company's ability to bring new boat models to market as planned, the duration and scope of the COVID-19 outbreak worldwide, including the impact to supply chains and state and local economies, and the risk factors described in the final prospectus related to the Company's recent public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact:

Glenn Sonoda
investor@twinvee.com
(772) 429-2525

SOURCE: Twin Vee PowerCats Co.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657546/Twin-Vee-PowerCats-Co-Commences-Prod ...

Twin Vee Powercats Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Commences Production of New 340 GFX Boat FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Twin Vee PowerCats, Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE), (‘Twin Vee" or the "Company") a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats, today announced that the Company has …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Namibia Critical Metals Announces Drilling Started at Grootfontein Gold and Nickel-Copper Project
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. Announces Closing of $12.5 Million Private Placement Priced at a Premium ...
With Covid Delta Variant Rising Globally, TPT Global Tech's [OTCQB:TPTW] Subsidiary TPT MedTech ...
RushNet, Inc and heliosDX Announces Appointment of COO
heliosDX and RushNet, Inc Launch National Commercial Campaign on Fox News, Bloomberg, Fox Business ...
MorphoSys AG Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results
Cyber Apps (CYAP) Files Lawsuit Against Black Ice Advisors LLC for Significant Damages in ...
Cinedigm Partners with Exeest to Power Fandor(R) Film Submission Portal for Independent Filmmakers ...
Empress Executes Stream On Sierra Antapite Gold Mine
GICSA Announces Consolidated Results for Second Quarter 2021
Titel
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineering Completes a Second Feasibility ...
Network-1 Announces Settlement of Patent Litigation With Hewlett Packard
Linde Declares Dividend in Third Quarter 2021
Cielo Announces New COO and Changes to Senior Management Team
INCC Completes Acquisition of SoundTech AI, Inc.
Saville Resources Inc. Provides Update on its Summer Drill Program at its Niobium Claim Group ...
RedHill Settles Movantik(R) Apotex Patent Litigation
META Appoints Darren Ihmels as Vice President of Business Development Ophthalmics
Spark Energy, Inc. to Present Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021
Two Hilton Hotels Announced as Part of The Walk on Union
Titel
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Oncology Pharma, Inc. is Entering Into the Next Phase of its Growth and Expansion Phase
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
CanaFarma Announces MOU to Acquire Vertical Wellness
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23.07.21Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering
Accesswire | Analysen
21.07.21Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Accesswire | Analysen