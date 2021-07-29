Applied UV, Inc. Announces Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), an infection prevention technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultra violet light ("UVC") to destroy pathogens safely, …

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), an infection prevention technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultra violet light ("UVC") to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, today announced the that the underwriters of its 10.5% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (the "Series A Preferred Stock") have exercised in full their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 72,000 shares of Series A Preferred Stock from Applied UV at a price to the public of $25.00 per share for gross proceeds of $1.8 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and commissions. After giving effect to the exercise of the over-allotment option, a total of 552,000 shares were sold in the offering, resulting in gross proceeds to Applied UV of $13.8 million.

The Company has funded a segregated dividend account in an amount equal to the first 12 monthly dividend payments and expects to use the remaining net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including new investments and acquisitions.

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. is acting as lead book-running manager for this offering and EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC is acting as joint book-running manager for this offering.

The offering was conducted pursuant to the Company's registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-257197) previously filed with and subsequently declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and an additional registration statement filed pursuant to Rule 462(b) which became effective upon filing. A prospectus relating to the offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may also be obtained from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., Prospectus Department, 640 Fifth Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, New York 10019 or by email at prospectus@ladenburg.com.

