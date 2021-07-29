checkAd

AST SpaceMobile Announces Launch Services Agreement to Deploy 693-Square-Foot Phased Array Spacecraft for Direct-to-Cell Phone Connectivity Testing

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS), the company building the first and only space-based cellular broadband network accessible directly by standard mobile phones, today announced an agreement with Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (“SpaceX”) for the launch of its next prototype spacecraft, BlueWalker 3.

AST SpaceMobile's BlueWalker 3 is expected to launch aboard a SpaceX mission from Cape Canaveral, Florida, in March 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

BlueWalker 3 is expected to launch aboard a SpaceX mission from Cape Canaveral, Florida, in March 2022. The spacecraft has an aperture of 693 square feet and is designed to communicate directly with cell phones via 3GPP standard frequencies.

“We're pleased to launch with US-based SpaceX, which allows us to deploy BlueWalker 3 from our own backyard,“ said Scott Wisniewski, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of AST SpaceMobile. “The spacecraft will be the second prototype to leverage our patented technology.”

AST SpaceMobile's mission is to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by today's five billion mobile subscribers moving in and out of coverage zones, and bring cellular broadband to approximately half of the world's population who remain unconnected.

Partners in this effort are leading global wireless infrastructure companies, including Rakuten, Vodafone and American Tower. As of June 30, 2021, AST SpaceMobile has entered into agreements and understandings with mobile network operators which collectively cover approximately 1.4 billion mobile subscribers.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile is building the first and only global broadband cellular network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on our extensive IP and patent portfolio. Our team of engineers and space scientists are on a mission to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by today's five billion mobile subscribers and finally bring broadband to the billions who remain unconnected. Follow AST SpaceMobile on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube. Watch this video for an overview of the SpaceMobile mission.

