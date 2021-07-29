Freddie Mac Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

MCLEAN, Va., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today reported its second quarter 2021 financial results and filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The company’s Form 10-Q and press release are available now on its website, www.FreddieMac.com/investors, along with the second quarter 2021 financial results supplement.



The company will hold a call at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) today, July 29, 2021, to share its results with the media. The call will be concurrently webcast, and the replay will be available on the company’s website for approximately 30 days.