Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System Partners with Omnicell to Drive Improved Clinical and Operational Outcomes

Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq:OMCL), a leading provider of medication management solutions and adherence tools for health systems and pharmacies, today announced that South Carolina-based Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System, a long-time Omnicell partner, has selected the Company’s industry-leading medication management platform to enhance efficiency, control, and safety across the care continuum.

Spartanburg Regional is advancing its journey to zero-error medication management and the fully autonomous pharmacy with the addition of Omnicell’s Central Pharmacy Dispensing and IV Compounding Services, supported by the Omnicell One cloud-based intelligence service. This combination of intelligence, automation, and technology-enabled services is designed to provide comprehensive inventory visibility from the central pharmacy to the point of care.

“Pharmacy inventory management is becoming more and more complicated as we navigate increased drug costs, medication waste, shortages, and other challenges,” said Phil Humphrey, PharmD, BCPS, system director of pharmacy at Spartanburg Regional. “By improving workflow and gaining improved visibility and intelligence, we believe we now have the ability to make more data-driven decisions that support our patient care goals.”

Omnicell’s Central Pharmacy Dispensing Service is the cornerstone of the journey to a fully autonomous central pharmacy. It introduces groundbreaking pharmacy automation technology—the Omnicell XR2 system—along with dedicated resources to support operation and best practice optimization to help eliminate errors during medication dispensing and enhance inventory control, leading to improved clinical and financial outcomes. The service is designed to scale to organizational growth and maximize return on pharmacy investment, reducing administrative burden and allowing pharmacy to focus on patient care initiatives.

Spartanburg Regional also plans to leverage Omnicell’s Central Pharmacy IV Compounding Service, a combination of advanced IV robotic technology, novel data services, and expertly trained pharmacy technician staff, to support safer, more accurate, and more cost-effective in-house sterile compounding operations. This outcomes-based, turnkey solution drives faster adoption and time-to-value for implementation of IV automation. Automated robotic and workflow solutions for sterile compounding are designed to empower their pharmacists and technicians with the tools to improve dose accuracy and safety while reducing costs and enabling compliance.

