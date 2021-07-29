Strongbridge Biopharma plc Provides Announcement Under the Irish Takeover Rules for Relevant Securities in Issue

checkAd

DUBLIN, Ireland and TREVOSE, Pa., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strongbridge Biopharma plc, (Nasdaq: SBBP) (“Strongbridge”), a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced in accordance with Rule 2.10 of the Irish Takeover Rules that, as of the close of business on July 28, 2021, Strongbridge's issued share capital, excluding treasury shares, is comprised of 67,828,952 ordinary shares with a par value of $0.01 per share. Strongbridge's ordinary shares are traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol SBBP. The International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) of the Strongbridge ordinary shares is IE00BYZ5XL97.

Strongbridge confirms that, as of the close of business on July 28, 2021, there were outstanding 2,747,191 restricted share units (the “Strongbridge Restricted Share Units”) and 8,226,117 options to purchase Strongbridge ordinary shares (the "Strongbridge Share Options") granted by Strongbridge. Upon vesting, each Strongbridge Restricted Share Unit entitles the holder to receive one Strongbridge ordinary share and each Strongbridge Share Option entitles the holder to purchase one Strongbridge ordinary share at the applicable exercise price.

Strongbridge also confirms that as of the close of business on July 28, 2021, Strongbridge has 7,368,033 warrants outstanding (the “Strongbridge Warrants”) and 4,464,285 ordinary shares will be issued upon the conversion of the portion of Strongbridge's debt that is convertible. Upon exercise, each Strongbridge Warrant entitles the holder to receive one ordinary share.

About Strongbridge Biopharma plc

Strongbridge is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs. Strongbridge's rare endocrine franchise includes RECORLEV (levoketoconazole), an adrenal steroidogenesis inhibitor with a New Drug Application that is currently under review by the FDA for the treatment of endogenous Cushing's syndrome, and veldoreotide extended release, a pre-clinical next-generation somatostatin analog being investigated for the treatment of acromegaly and potential additional applications in other conditions amenable to somatostatin receptor activation. Both RECORLEV and veldoreotide have received orphan drug designation from the FDA and the European Medicines Agency. The company's rare neuromuscular franchise includes KEVEYIS (dichlorphenamide), the first and only FDA-approved treatment for hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. KEVEYIS has orphan drug exclusivity in the United States.

