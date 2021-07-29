checkAd

Chez Gaston Restaurant at Algodon Wine Estates Wins 2021 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Award

Great traveler reviews earn Chez Gaston restaurant a place among travelers' favorites

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods & accessories, today announced Algodon Wine Estate's Chez Gaston Restaurant has been recognized as a 2021 Travelers' Choice award winner, a status reserved for TripAdvisor's top 10% of restaurants worldwide. This achievement celebrates businesses that consistently deliver fantastic experiences to travelers and diners around the globe, having earned great traveler reviews on TripAdvisor over the last 12 months. Despite the challenging past year, Chez Gaston Restaurant stood out by continuously delighting diners with its authentic, locally sourced Argentine cuisine and cooking methods.

Algodon Wine Estates also owns and operates an award-winning winery on site, providing guests with an opportunity to savor Mendoza's culinary and wine splendors. Chez Gaston restaurant at Algodon looks to continue expanding and developing its venue, menu and cooking styles, to showcase Argentina's fine cuisine.

Executive Chef Gaston Langlois explains; "Utilizing our estate-grown fruits, herbs, vegetables and other locally sourced produce, we look forward to a rebound in tourism post-pandemic, and to providing the highest level of service, cuisine, and fine wines to our guests and our estate residents."

"We could not be more pleased with the recognition we've received from TripAdvisor and our patrons," Scott Mathis, CEO and Chairman commented. "Our objective is to develop Algodon Wine Estates and Chez Gaston into the finest world-class wine, wellness, culinary and sports lifestyle resort and residential development in the region. Being recognized as one of the top 10% of restaurants in the world during a Pandemic really speaks to our staff's commitment to safety and excellence. We look to further develop the restaurant and resort with the help of strategic partners to reach world-renowned status. Awards such as this are a token such efforts."

