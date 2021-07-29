Alphinat Announces a Profit of $105,250 for the Quarter Ended May 31, 2021

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Alphinat Inc. (TSXV:NPA) announces a profit of $105,250 for the quarter ended May 31, 2021During the quarter under review, Alphinat has focused its efforts on nurturing and expanding its distribution …

During the quarter under review, Alphinat has focused its efforts on nurturing and expanding its distribution channels and on diversifying its offering.

In order to accelerate future growth, Alphinat has focused on four main areas of solution development with our SmartGuide technology:

SmartGuide ® Portal Edition for Dynamics 365 [1] , has optimized the way that clients can now create and deploy online services on top of Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM solutions including Grants & Contributions solutions for several federal departments and agencies. This offering is available in SaaS mode as well as on-premises; SmartGuide® Greenhouse Gas Registry is a green fintech solution allowing governments and industry to work together in reducing the harmful effects of greenhouse gases; SmartGuide ® Municipal Cloud aims at offering unparalleled productivity to municipalities. Municipalities will be able to choose from a catalogue of pre-built applications. SmartGuide further accelerates the speed at which they can deploy citizen-centric services. These services include service requests, applications for permits and licenses as well as numerous other citizen-facing digital services and internal applications; SmartGuide ® CIVIC Portal for Amanda™ [2] is a derivative of the Municipal Cloud solution front ending a partner solution for an improved user experience for both the client cities and their citizens be deployed either on-premises on in a secure-cloud offering.

During the quarter under review, the Company sold additional "SmartGuide SaaS" licenses to the government of Canada through a partner. Alphinat was also commissioned at the end of Q3 to rapidly deliver a SaaS based class action settlement portal for a provincial justice department that went into production in July 2021. The Company was also in final stages of delivery of an enterprise portal solution for a city in the province of Ontario.

For the 3-month period ended May 31, 20921 the Company recorded total revenue of $495,796 305,278compared to $248,667449,514 for the same period in 2020 due mainly to an one-time increase in professional services related to, a federal department Grants and Contributions platform, a provincial greenhouse gas registry solution, a municipal portal for a city in Ontario and while supportlicense revenues sales saw a slight increase due to additional license sales from the prior periods.